If you purchased or acquired securities in Intel between July 23, 2026 and October 29, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Intel Corporation (“Intel” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: INTC) and reminds investors of the January 12, 2027 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (a) that the slowdown in PC end market sales was having a materially greater negative impact to Intel's third quarter 2026 CCPG results than defendants had disclosed to investors, negatively impacting CCPG margins and causing CCPG segment revenue to shrink by hundreds of millions of dollars sequentially, and that such negative impacts were expected to worsen for the foreseeable future; (b) that Intel's OEM and distribution partners were suffering from a massive glut of unwanted PC inventory that they were unable to sell to end consumers because of the rise in PC component prices, lowering demand for Intel's PC-related products and materially impairing Intel's ability to offset lower CCPG volumes by imposing higher prices; (c) that any positive impacts to Intel's business and financial results resulting from data center construction and other aspects of the AI boom were more than offset by the negative effects on the Company's business and financial results resulting from the PC market slowdown and the excess inventory buildup described in (a)-(b) above; (d) that Intel suffered from substrate supply constraints such that the Company could not meaningfully ramp up production to meet data center CPU demand even if the Company chose to divert production resources as a result of a slowdown in PC-related sales; and (e) that, as a result of (a)-(d) above, defendants' statements regarding Intel's business, operations, financial results, and ability to capitalize on the boom for AI-related infrastructure spending were materially false and misleading when made, and such statements did not accurately reflect Intel's then-present business and prospects.

On October 29, 2026, Intel announced earnings for its third fiscal quarter ending September 26, 2026, revealing a dramatic slowdown in its CCPG segment driven by depressed demand for PC sales, with CCPG revenue of $8.1 billion, down 9%, or about $800 million, sequentially. Intel also guided fourth quarter revenue to just $15 billion to $16 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.25, well below consensus estimates, and stated the PC slowdown was expected to continue "at least through the first half of next year." On this news, Intel's stock price fell $26.31, or nearly 30%, to close at $65.76 per share on October 30, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume of more than 455 million shares.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Intel's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Intel class action, go to /INTC call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Intel Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Intel securities fraud lawsuit about?

The lawsuit alleges that Intel and certain of its executives made materially false and misleading statements about the Company's business, operations, and financial results during the Class Period. According to the complaint, the slowdown in PC end market sales allegedly had a materially greater negative impact on Intel's third quarter 2026 CCPG results than defendants disclosed, and Intel's OEM and distribution partners were allegedly burdened by a glut of unsold PC inventory as rising PC component prices reduced end-consumer demand. The lawsuit further alleges that any benefits from data center construction and the AI boom were more than offset by the PC market slowdown and inventory buildup, and that substrate supply constraints allegedly prevented Intel from meaningfully ramping production to meet data center CPU demand. As a result, the complaint alleges, defendants' statements about Intel's business and its ability to capitalize on AI-related infrastructure spending did not accurately reflect the Company's then-present business and prospects. On October 29, 2026, Intel reported CCPG revenue of $8.1 billion, down 9% sequentially, and issued fourth quarter guidance well below consensus estimates.

Who may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit?

Investors who purchased Intel Corporation securities (NASDAQ: INTC) between July 23, 2026 and October 29, 2026, inclusive, and who suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit. Eligibility is determined by the claims asserted in the complaint and by any class definition ultimately certified by the court. Participation is not limited to those who apply to serve as lead plaintiff. Investors who believe they may be eligible are encouraged to consult with counsel to understand their rights and options.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment?

A lead plaintiff is a investor, or group of investors, appointed by the court to oversee the litigation on behalf of the putative class and to work with counsel in directing the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, the court generally considers the movant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought that also satisfies the applicable requirements. To seek appointment, an investor must file a motion with the court no later than the lead plaintiff deadline of January 12, 2027. Investors are not required to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery, and putative class members may remain absent class members without taking any action at this stage. Any recovery would depend on the outcome of the case and court approval.

Why should investors contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP?

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP has represented investors in securities litigation for decades and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders. Investors who purchased Intel securities during the Class Period may contact the firm to discuss their legal rights, potential claims, and the lead plaintiff process at no cost or obligation.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.