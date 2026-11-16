SINGAPORE, November 16, 2026, DBS Bank and JPMorgan's blockchain business, Kinexys, have launched a system that allows institutional clients to transfer tokenised US dollar deposits between blockchain-based banking networks in Singapore and the United States around the clock.

The service connects DBS Token Services with Kinexys' permissioned blockchain deposit network. Ant International is the first client to use the arrangement, applying it to treasury and liquidity management across its operations in both markets.

Background

Traditional international bank transfers often depend on operating hours, intermediary institutions and settlement processes that can delay access to funds. These limitations can be particularly challenging for companies with operations across several time zones.

Tokenised deposits are digital representations of money held in conventional bank accounts. They allow banks to record and transfer deposit value using blockchain infrastructure while retaining the underlying relationship with the regulated banking institution.

They should not be confused with privately issued cryptocurrencies or public stablecoins. The funds involved in this service remain bank deposits, represented through digital tokens on networks accessible to approved participants.

Key Developments

The new service enables participating institutional clients to move US dollar liquidity between DBS and Kinexys blockchain accounts outside conventional banking hours, including weekends.

The system uses Partior for settlement orchestration. It also builds on an interoperability framework announced by DBS and JPMorgan in November 2025, which was designed to connect their respective tokenised deposit ecosystems.

Ant International is the first client to adopt the service. The company will use it to manage liquidity and treasury requirements across its entities in Singapore and the United States.

The banks say the development addresses growing demand for cross-border payments in Asia. Their announcement cites projections that outbound cross-border payments in the region could reach $24 trillion by 2033, compared with $13.5 trillion in 2025.

There is an important operating limitation. Transfers within the Kinexys blockchain deposit network are available around the clock, but moving funds between traditional demand deposit accounts and blockchain deposit accounts still has a three-hour weekend downtime, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturdays.

Industry Implications

The launch gives businesses another option for managing liquidity across international operations. Companies that need to settle payments outside normal banking hours may benefit from having access to funds through connected digital deposit networks.

For the wider financial sector, interoperability is a key issue. Individual banks can develop their own tokenised money systems, but their usefulness is limited if those networks cannot communicate with one another.

The DBS and JPMorgan arrangement is an example of two established financial institutions connecting separate permissioned blockchain systems for a commercial use case. It also demonstrates that blockchain adoption in banking is not limited to cryptocurrency trading.

What's Next

The service is commercially available to eligible institutional clients, with Ant International acting as its first user. DBS and Kinexys have also indicated that improvements to the weekend connection between traditional accounts and blockchain deposit accounts are under development.

Further adoption by corporate clients will help show whether the system can support wider cross-border treasury operations.