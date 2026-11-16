City of Richardson accepts 18 TFEA / Kaliff Marketing Best In Texas Awards at Conference in Austin

2026 Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival T-Shirt in Richardson Texas

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City of Richardson received 18 marketing awards at the 2026 Texas Festivals & Events Association Conference held in Austin.

- TFEA Chair Vanessa Van de Putte, CFEERICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Texas Festivals & Events Association (TFEA), together with long-time sponsor Kaliff Insurance, proudly presented the TFEA/Kaliff Best in Texas awards on Monday, September 9,2026, during the TFEA Annual Convention & Tradeshow held in Austin.At the Best in Texas awards ceremony, the TFEA paid tribute to Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival, produced by the City of Richardson in Richardson, Texas, which received 18 awards in the prestigious 2026 TFEA/Kaliff Best in Texas Awards Ceremony. Awards were received in the following categories:Gold – 1st PlaceBest Radio PromotionBest Event Organization E-NewsletterBest Instagram SiteBest Event ProgramBest Single Newspaper Display AdBest Promotional PosterBest Commemorative PosterBest Street BannerBest On-Site DécorBest T-Shirt DesignBest Volunteer ProgramBest Children's ProgrammingSilver – 2nd PlaceBest Event Video PromotionBest Facebook SiteBest Event Promotional PhotographBest HatBest Sponsor ActivationBronze – 3rd PlaceBest Event WebsiteSponsored by industry leader Kaliff Insurance, the Best in Texas awards recognize the outstanding accomplishments of festivals and events from across the Lone Star State and continue to be the gold standard of achievement and inspiration for Texas' festivals and events industry.In total, awards were presented across 64 categories, honoring excellence in areas such as Marketing and Communications (TV, radio, social media, print), Merchandising, Sponsorship, Accessibility, Emergency Preparedness, Children's Programming, Educational Outreach, and more.“We're proud to celebrate our members and Texas' strong legacy of community celebration,” said TFEA Chair Vanessa Van de Putte, CFEE.“These awards showcase the incredible innovation, passion, and dedication of festival and event professionals throughout the state. The Best in Texas Awards not only set the standard for excellence in our industry - they help elevate and inspire new ideas and best practices across all budgets and locations.”The Texas Festivals and Events Association, an official affiliate of the International Festivals & Events Association, is a professional trade association for Texas-based festival and event planners, volunteers and suppliers.Note: All winners are selected from those festivals and events that enter the competition. Each category is divided into four budget levels, and entries are judged by a panel of subject matter experts within those levels according to the specific category's criteria.For a complete list of 2026 Best In Texas Award recipients, visit:

Dianna Lawrence

City of Richardson

+1 972-744-4583

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Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival in Richardson, Texas

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Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival Recognized at Best In Texas Festival Awards News Provided By The League Lady November 16, 2026, 19:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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