NRF 2027: Retail's Big Show takes place January 10-12, 2027, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. (Illustrative image)

Bill Huang, Founder and CEO of SocialHub

SocialHub's Consumer World Model (CWM) combines 17 specialized AI models through a neural gating layer to power adaptive personalization.

Selected for NRF 2027's Innovators Showcase, SocialHub will demo its Consumer World Model (CWM), AI built to anticipate what shoppers will want next.

MERCER ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retailers have never known more about their customers, and they have rarely been worse at guessing what those customers want next. Years of investment in CRM, customer data platforms and loyalty programs have produced detailed records of past purchases, clicks and visits. Yet the offer that lands in a shopper's inbox is still too often built on last season's behavior: a discount on something already bought, a recommendation that missed the moment.SocialHub, the company behind the Consumer World Model (CWM), argues that this gap is the next big problem for retail personalization. The company has been selected for the NRF 2027 Innovators Showcase at NRF 2027: Retail's Big Show, taking place January 10–12, 2027, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. The annual showcase highlights emerging technologies with the potential to shape the future of retail.From Looking Back to Looking AheadFor Bill Huang, founder and CEO of SocialHub, the issue is not a shortage of data. It is the direction in which that data is pointed."Traditional customer engagement technologies have largely focused on managing past interactions and predefined customer journeys. But meaningful personalization requires looking ahead, not just looking back," Huang said.He compares the challenge to driving. "Think of autonomous driving: a vehicle must continuously read the road ahead, anticipate changing conditions and choose the most appropriate next action. Predictive personalization needs the same forward-looking approach: understanding how consumer needs are evolving, anticipating what may matter next, and delivering the most relevant experience."Two Shoppers, One HistoryConsider a hypothetical example. Two shoppers have identical purchase histories: the same running shoes, the same apparel, bought in the same season. A static profile treats them as the same person. But in recent weeks, one has been browsing trail gear and checking store hours near a national park, while the other has stopped engaging and only opens messages about price drops. Their histories match; their next moves do not.Sequence-based prediction is designed to notice that difference. Instead of relying mainly on fixed segments, CWM reads the order and timing of purchases, browsing, store visits and digital engagement to estimate what each shopper is likely to need next, and when.How It Works, in Plain EnglishUnlike large language models, which learn mainly from text, CWM is a domain-specific model trained on consumer interaction data. Rather than asking one model to do everything, it uses 17 independently trained specialist models, each picking up different patterns in retail behavior. A learned "gating" layer then decides how much weight to give each specialist for a particular question, such as whether a customer is likely to buy soon or which product categories they are leaning toward. SocialHub's research on public e-commerce datasets reported improvements over selected traditional baselines in several scenarios, though these findings come from controlled offline experiments and are not claims about the commercial results of the complete system.Upgrade, Don't ReplaceHuang is equally direct about what brands should not do: tear out the systems they already own."Businesses have invested heavily in CRM, customer data platforms and marketing automation," he said. "We don't believe those investments need to be replaced. The opportunity is to elevate them with predictive personalization, so brands can deliver more relevant experiences and create lasting value for both consumers and businesses."That philosophy shapes the product. SocialHub's AI-native Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP) connects CWM's predictions to existing CRM, CDP, loyalty management and marketing automation systems, where offers and recommendations are selected and delivered through governed business workflows that respect consumer preferences, permissions and established business rules. SocialHub is a Microsoft ISV partner and also works with OpenAI and SAP.The goal, the company says, is not more marketing messages. It is fewer, better-timed ones that a customer actually finds useful.At NRF 2027, SocialHub will show how the Consumer World Model can help retailers move beyond static profiles toward personalization that keeps pace with the customer.About SocialHubSocialHub builds an AI-native Customer Intelligence Platform (CIP) for retail and consumer-facing businesses. Its technology combines the Consumer World Model (CWM), predictive customer intelligence and enterprise engagement capabilities to help organizations anticipate evolving consumer needs and deliver relevant, personalized experiences while building on their existing technology investments.

Cathy He

SocialHub

+1 425-922-5288

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Beyond Static Profiles: SocialHub to Showcase Predictive Personalization at NRF 2027 News Provided By Techsun Computer Science Corp. (SocialHub) November 16, 2026, 19:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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