MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Michael Saylor's Strategy raised cash from common stock sales to buy more Bitcoin and repurchase its preferred shares. The company added 485 Bitcoin and spent $228.1 million on its STRC buyback. Its Bitcoin treasury reached 850,849 BTC, alongside nearly $4.9 billion in combined U.S. dollar reserves and cash.

Strategy Funds Bitcoin Purchase With MSTR Stock Sales

Strategy disclosed the $33.4 million Bitcoin purchase in a November 16 filing covering the company's latest weekly treasury activity. The company bought the coins from November 9 to 15 at an average price of $68,887 per BTC. The purchase brought Strategy's total Bitcoin acquisition cost to about $64.20 billion, or $75,452 per coin on average.

Strategy sold 2,087,040 MSTR common shares through its at-the-market offering and raised $244.7 million during the same period. The proceeds covered the Bitcoin purchase, and Strategy put another $206.3 million toward the preferred share buyback. It added the remaining $5 million to USD Cash and sold no preferred shares through the offering program.

The latest Bitcoin purchase price came in $6,565 below its average acquisition cost across the entire treasury. The acquisition accounted for nearly 14% of the gross proceeds from the company's common stock sales for the period. Strategy also retained $1 billion in repurchase capacity under its separate program for MSTR common stock.

Strategy Repurchases STRC Shares And Reports USD Reserves

Strategy repurchased 2,282,510 shares of its variable-rate perpetual Stretch preferred stock under the ticker STRC. Proceeds from the MSTR offering covered most of the buyback, and cash and short-term investment interest supplied $21.8 million. Strategy paid about $100 per STRC share on average, based on the total repurchase cost and the share count.

Strategy previously spent $208.2 million on STRC repurchases, and its latest buyback exceeded that amount by $19.9 million. On November 14, the board approved daily cash dividends for STRC holders for December. The company reported an outstanding balance of $332.2 million under its digital credit securities repurchase program.

As of November 15, Strategy held $4.75 billion in its USD Reserve and $151.2 million in USD Cash. The company uses the reserve to support dividend payments on its preferred shares and cover interest on its outstanding debt. It holds USD Cash for purchases, additions to the reserve, and other treasury needs.

Strategy Leads Corporate Bitcoin Holdings As Strive Nears Third Place

BitcoinTreasuries ranked Strategy first among corporate Bitcoin holders, and Japan's Metaplanet took second place with 44,000 BTC. Twenty One Capital placed third with 43,514 BTC, and Strive followed with 43,404 BTC after buying another 251 Bitcoin. Strive Chief Executive Matt Cole reported a purchase price of $17.5 million, or $69,853 per Bitcoin on average.

Strive's latest purchase followed a larger acquisition of 3,311 BTC, and the company now trails Twenty One by 110 BTC. Cole reported $10 million in proceeds from Strive's SATS at-the-market offering during its latest reporting period. He also reported 133 months of preferred dividend coverage and an amplification ratio of 76%.

Further down the rankings, Bullish held fifth place with 22,000 BTC, and MARA Holdings ranked sixth with 20,415 BTC. SpaceX placed seventh with 18,712 BTC, and Coinbase Global ranked eighth with 18,000 BTC. Strategy held more than nineteen times as much Bitcoin as Metaplanet, and its holdings topped the next seven companies combined.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.