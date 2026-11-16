The UAE has received the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) highest rating for nuclear transparency for the fourth consecutive year, confirming that all declared nuclear material in the country is being used for peaceful purposes.

The rating, known as the 'broader conclusion', represents the highest level of assurance the agency provides under its safeguards system. It reflects the UAE's continued commitment to transparency, international cooperation and nuclear non-proliferation.

The IAEA announced the rating in its 2025 Safeguards Report, following an assessment of the UAE's compliance. The evaluation is based on information provided by the country under its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and Additional Protocol, as well as the agency's independent verification activities, including reporting, inspections and analysis.

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Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), said the UAE's achievement for the fourth consecutive year reflects its firm commitment to the highest standards of nuclear transparency and non-proliferation.

He said it also demonstrates the strength of the country's regulatory framework, close cooperation between national authorities and the IAEA, and its continued commitment to ensuring that all nuclear and related activities remain exclusively for peaceful purposes.

The broader conclusion allows the IAEA to apply integrated safeguards in the UAE, strengthening verification activities while maintaining the highest level of confidence that all nuclear material is being used for peaceful purposes. The approach improves the efficiency of safeguards implementation and reflects international confidence in the UAE's peaceful nuclear programme.

Throughout 2025, the UAE continued supporting the global safeguards system in cooperation with the IAEA by providing technical expertise and knowledge to improve the effectiveness of international safeguards programmes.

The country also continued supporting the agency's safeguards programme, which helps develop expertise and build capacity in countries seeking to establish nuclear energy programmes and effective safeguards systems.

The UAE remains committed to fulfilling its international obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and working closely with the IAEA and international partners to strengthen the global non-proliferation system and promote the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology in a safe and secure manner that supports sustainable development.

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