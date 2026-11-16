Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to deepen cooperation and exchange expertise in transport, smart mobility and sustainable transport across the UAE.

The agreement, signed at RTA's headquarters in Dubai, supports integrating transport systems across the UAE and reinforces its position as a leading global model for innovation, sustainability, and quality of life.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of the Licensing Agency, signed on behalf of RTA, while Khalid Al Mqeemi, Acting Executive Director of the Licensing and Inspection Sector, signed for the Integrated Transport Centre.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The MoU covers strategic transport planning, digital service development, big data and artificial intelligence applications, and operational efficiency. It also provides for the exchange of best practices, studies and specialised technical expertise.

“This MoU reflects the strong cooperation and integration between the entities responsible for transport and mobility across the UAE. It is also in line with the wise leadership's vision of unifying government efforts and exchanging expertise in support of sustainable development goals. We believe effective partnerships between institutions are essential to developing innovative mobility solutions that improve quality of life and reinforce the UAE's position at the forefront of global smart mobility indices,” Mahboob said.

He added that the partnership would build on accumulated expertise from both sides to develop joint initiatives that raise sector efficiency and support digital transformation using advanced technologies.

Al Mqeemi said,“This MoU is an important step towards closer integration between the transport systems of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. By joining forces, we will support the development of a more efficient, flexible and sustainable transport system across the UAE.

“It will also bring the licensing and inspection systems closer together through the exchange of data and expertise and the coordination of relevant procedures and requirements. That will keep taxis, buses and freight vehicles moving smoothly between the two emirates, improve the efficiency of operational and inspection processes, and enhance the customer experience and the quality of services.”

He added that the partnership would accelerate the adoption of modern technologies and innovative solutions in the transport sector, supporting the UAE's smart mobility and sustainability goals.

The signing was attended by several directors and relevant staff from both parties.

Dubai: RTA's taxi-sharing service expands to include Al Maktoum Airport, World Trade Centre Traffic drones, automated public transport: 9 deals to ease Abu Dhabi commutes Traveling through Abu Dhabi? Airports to connect directly with buses, trains