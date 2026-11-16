More than 1.15 million people from 208 countries attended the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which concluded on Sunday, November 15, with exhibitors reporting a 16 per cent increase in total sales compared with the previous edition.

The 12-day event, held at Expo Centre Sharjah from November 4 to 15, also recorded 7,966 publishing rights meetings, an increase of more than 140 per cent year-on-year, reinforcing its position as the world's largest marketplace for buying and selling copyrights for the sixth consecutive year.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) under the theme 'Made of Stories', the fair brought together 3,626 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, showcasing approximately 1.7 million titles.

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The event also featured 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic activities, with 106 writers, intellectuals and creatives from 25 countries participating in discussions, workshops and performances.

Visitor satisfaction reached 99.16 per cent, according to organisers, while 85,000 school students attended the fair, taking part in educational activities and opportunities to meet authors.

The UAE, India, Syria, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Sudan were among the most represented nationalities at this year's fair.

The event attracted visitors across different age groups, with those under 18 accounting for 25.6 per cent of the recorded audience, excluding school students.

Visitors aged 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 each represented 22.9 per cent, while those aged 18 to 24 accounted for 14.9 per cent.

Men made up 55 per cent of recorded visitors, compared with 45 per cent women.

The fair's marine transport service also carried 13,824 passengers through the Al Qasba and Sharjah Aquarium stations, providing an alternative way for visitors to reach the venue.

More than 650 collaborators and volunteers contributed to organising the event and supporting visitors throughout its 12-day programme.

Beyond visitor attendance, the fair recorded growth in international publishing activity.

The 16th Sharjah International Publishers Conference brought together 1,888 publishers and hosted 7,966 meetings focused on the buying and selling of publishing and translation rights.

The figure represented an increase of more than 140 per cent compared with the previous edition.

The meetings allowed publishers to negotiate rights, explore international markets and establish partnerships aimed at bringing books to new audiences.

Participant satisfaction at the Publishers Conference reached 98.44 per cent, according to organisers.

During the fair, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the allocation of Dh4.5 million to purchase books from participating publishers for Sharjah's public libraries.

The funding will help expand library collections and provide readers with access to a wider selection of books, while supporting publishers participating in the event.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said the fair's impact extended beyond attendance figures.

"The success of the Sharjah International Book Fair goes beyond visitor numbers, reflecting the meaningful experiences, connections and opportunities it creates," he said.

He highlighted how the event allowed children to discover reading, authors to reach new audiences and publishers to enter new markets.

Al Ameri added that the authority would continue developing the fair to meet the changing needs of readers and the global publishing industry.

"The diversity of our visitors, the strength of international publishing participation and the satisfaction recorded across our programmes reflect the relationships Sharjah has built over decades," he said.

The Sultanate of Oman participated as Guest of Honour at this year's edition, presenting a programme highlighting its literature, heritage and contemporary creative achievements.

Its participation featured 50 guests, including 41 writers and poets, alongside 16 cultural sessions, six children's workshops and 20 artistic performances.

Visitors were also introduced to Omani music, traditional folk arts and culinary experiences.

Meanwhile, Moroccan scholar and academic Dr Said Yaktine was honoured as the Cultural Personality of the 45th edition for his contributions to Arabic narrative studies, literary criticism and digital literature.

The fair concluded after 12 days of literary discussions, cultural activities and publishing opportunities, with organisers highlighting its role in connecting readers, authors and publishers from around the world.

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