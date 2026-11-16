Published: Mon 16 Nov 2026, 6:12 PM

The modern economy and industrial strategies of the UAE - in particular, the large-scale state initiative "Make it in the Emirates" - focus on the accelerated development of knowledge-intensive sectors such as aerospace, advanced energy, high-tech medicine, and complex engineering.

The key element here is titanium - a metal that combines a unique set of physical and chemical properties: low specific weight, exceptional strength, high corrosion resistance, and absolute biocompatibility. Without it, the production of modern aircraft engines, reliable medical implants, shipbuilding elements, and power-generation equipment is impossible.

For the stable functioning of enterprises being established in the UAE, access not just to raw materials, but to a strategic partnership with suppliers capable of guaranteeing uncompromising product quality, is of critical importance. One of the key players meeting stringent industry standards is VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation - the world's largest titanium producer, whose products have successfully undergone "Made in Russia" certification and confirmed compliance with global quality standards.

Behind the status of the world's largest titanium producer lies a full production cycle. VSMPO-AVISMA is one of the few vertically integrated companies in the world that independently processes titanium sponge, smelts ingots, and manufactures finished products with a high degree of mechanical processing.

The corporation has been working with titanium for over 70 years. During this time, its own research base has been established: VSMPO-AVISMA operates a scientific and technical centre where new alloys are developed and technologies for the production and processing of titanium are improved. Today, the corporation holds 205 active patents for inventions and utility models (762 in total), while annual investments in research and development (R&D) amount to billions of roubles.

The full production cycle makes it possible to control not only quality, but also production costs at every stage - from the inspection of raw materials and technological processes to testing finished products.

The corporation employs 20,000 staff, and its products are supplied to 50 countries worldwide. VSMPO-AVISMA is a strategic supplier for many sectors of global industry. The corporation's titanium products are also used in the energy, oil and gas, nuclear, and chemical industries, as well as in shipbuilding, medicine, sports, and construction.

The corporation's quality management and environmental management systems comply with international standards. Its laboratories are accredited to conduct chemical, mechanical, and non-destructive testing. The products have also received the "Made in Russia" certificate, which confirms their Russian origin and compliance with established requirements. Further confirmation of quality is provided by the results of international audits.

The realisation of the UAE's technological ambitions poses a complex challenge for local industry. To create competitive solutions, enterprises require not just standard blanks, but materials and products of critical geometry. In this case, traditional metalworking methods lead to excessive structural weight, increased production cycles, and a high scrap rate, which contradicts the principles of efficiency and environmental sustainability.

In response to these technological challenges, VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation offers solutions that expand the basic application capabilities of titanium and optimise customers' costs. Taking into account the stringent requirements of modern industry, the company is developing science-intensive methods of metal production and processing, paying particular attention to the precision and performance characteristics of finished products.

One of these is additive manufacturing. Instead of machining a solid blank, the part is formed by layer-by-layer synthesis from fine titanium powder. 3D printing makes it possible to create items with complex internal geometry, reduce their weight without loss of strength, and manufacture prototypes more quickly.

The company also performs finish machining of components for civil aviation. This process brings semi-finished products to the required dimensions and shape, reducing the workload on the customer's side.

Another strategically important area for the UAE's technological sector is the use of high-precision rolled products. The corporation produces titanium bars with an $h7–h8$ tolerance. This level of precision is essential for manufacturing certain medical devices as well as aerospace fasteners. A global standard of reliability: Why the future of high technologies is linked to Russian titanium

Amid growing demand for strategic materials, VSMPO-AVISMA serves the UAE not merely as a supplier of titanium products, but as a reliable partner ensuring supply stability. Its status as a global leader and its "Made in Russia" certificate affirm the corporation's capability to supply the UAE's knowledge-intensive industries with high-quality titanium and lay the foundation for large-scale, high-tech projects.