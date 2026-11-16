MENAFN - Khaleej Times) National oil companies across the Gulf are expected to invest an average of $125 billion annually in 2026 and 2027, up from an estimated $110 billion to $115 billion in 2025, as regional disruptions push energy producers to strengthen infrastructure, expand production and develop alternative export routes.

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According to a new report by S&P Global Ratings, the higher spending comes as Gulf producers seek to protect energy supplies and reduce their dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, while continuing major oil and gas expansion projects.

The report, GCC Energy in the Year Ahead: Race for Resilience, said investment would remain elevated over the next two to three years, driven by upstream production projects, repairs to infrastructure affected by the Middle East conflict and potential spending on new export pipelines.

Unlike Gulf national oil companies, international oil majors are expected to keep capital expenditure broadly unchanged over the same period.

UAE production expansion

The UAE is among the countries driving the region's investment plans, with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) targeting an increase in oil production capacity to five million barrels per day by 2027.

Major projects supporting the expansion include Adnoc's Hail and Ghasha sour gas developments and the Ruwais liquefied natural gas project.

In Saudi Arabia, Aramco is continuing investments in the Jafurah gas field and offshore developments, including Marjan, Berri and Zuluf, while QatarEnergy is expanding its LNG production capacity.

S&P said exploration and production activities are expected to account for more than half of national oil companies' capital expenditure on average.

Up to $30 billion more for oil pipelines

The ratings agency estimated that developing alternative oil export routes across the region could require an additional $20 billion to $30 billion in investment, on top of existing spending plans.

The push for new infrastructure follows continued disruptions affecting energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Existing alternatives include the UAE's Habshan-Fujairah pipeline, with capacity of 1.8 million barrels per day, and Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, which can transport seven million barrels daily.

However, S&P said existing routes cannot fully replace the approximately 15 million barrels of crude oil that passed through the Strait each day before the conflict.

The UAE is developing another pipeline connecting Jebel Dhanna to Fujairah, which is expected to be completed in 2027 and increase the country's alternative export capacity to approximately 3.3 million barrels per day.

Across the region, potential pipeline additions could increase alternative export capacity by approximately 10 million to 11 million barrels per day, although most proposed projects remain at an early stage.

S&P expects most of these projects to take until at least 2030 to become operational.

Energy security takes priority

The report said Gulf producers would continue investing in lower-carbon technologies, natural gas and LNG, although energy security is expected to remain their main priority in the short to medium term.

Low-carbon investments are expected to account for less than 10 to 15 per cent of total capital expenditure on average, as companies direct most of their resources towards traditional energy operations and infrastructure.

The ratings agency also warned that higher transportation costs and continued export disruptions could weigh on profitability.

Regional oil shipping costs reportedly increased by around 35 to 40 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, while some producers have offered discounts to attract buyers.

Middle Eastern crude oil flows recovered to approximately 75 per cent of pre-conflict levels in October, compared with only around 25 per cent for refined products, according to the report.

Outlook for Gulf energy companies

S&P expects Gulf national oil companies' creditworthiness to remain broadly stable over the next 12 to 24 months, supported by strong cash flows and relatively low debt levels.

However, the agency said additional borrowing requirements, infrastructure spending and continued geopolitical uncertainty could place some pressure on financial indicators.

The outlook for regional drilling companies is more challenging, with higher costs and possible contract disruptions affecting profitability.

Nevertheless, major exploration and production investment programmed are expected to keep drilling rig utilization at around 85 to 95 per cent in 2026 and 2027.

The report's baseline scenario assumes that disruptions associated with the regional conflict will continue into 2027, although the duration and severity remain uncertain.

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