MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Wasl, one of Dubai's leading real estate developers and asset management groups, has announced the structural topping out of MGM Dubai, a landmark waterfront development adjacent to the Burj Al Arab.

The project is taking shape on a three million sq ft man-made island off the Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah coastline. It is scheduled to open in early 2029.

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MGM Dubai will bring together three internationally renowned hotel brands, MGM, Bellagio and Aria, with a combined 1,500 keys. It will mark MGM's first property in the Middle East.

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The destination will also offer 40 signature dining venues, a globally renowned beach club, a state-of-the-art theatre, curated retail and wellness experiences, and a range of entertainment and leisure offerings.

“The topping out of MGM Dubai is a proud milestone for Wasl Group and reflects our commitment to creating destinations that contribute to Dubai's long-term vision and global standing. Through this landmark development, we are bringing together world-class hospitality, entertainment and lifestyle experiences in a distinctive waterfront setting, creating a destination that will add a new dimension to Dubai's tourism and hospitality landscape,” said Rashed Mohammad, chief real estate officer at Wasl Group.

Mohammad added that the partners had several announcements and surprises planned for the market, which would be unveiled in due course.

“By bringing the electric energy of Bellagio, Aria and MGM to the UAE, our ambition reaches beyond just building another destination resort. We intend to create an entirely new kind of world-class entertainment destination,” said Ari Kastrati, chief content, hospitality and development officer for MGM Resorts.

Kastrati credited the collaboration between Wasl, MGM and China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), as well as the thousands of construction crew members on site.“We are committed to keeping this momentum going as we head toward our early 2029 opening,” he said.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Mustafa Al Hashimi, CEO of Wasl Hospitality and Leisure, said the project had been in the planning stages since around 2016 and that the partners were working towards creating a distinctive destination for the city.

“We intend to open it in one phase rather than take a phased approach. Everything is interconnected, so it is important that all the resorts and hotels spread across the peninsula are coordinated and completed together,” he said.

Kastrati the development will feature a sizeable theatre hosting residencies and performances by international artists. However, the entertainment offering will extend across the entire destination, including arrival experiences, public art, restaurants and other attractions.

He added that the venue would be designed to accommodate different types of programming, making it more versatile than a conventional theatre.

The partners are also planning to introduce experiences that are not currently available in Dubai, Kastrati said, adding that around 90 per cent of the programming selections had already been made, with further details expected to be announced later.

He said creating distinctive offerings was particularly important in Dubai's highly competitive hospitality market, which has a large hotel room inventory and an extensive luxury dining sector.

“There will also be traditional dining venues that guests would expect, but these will be delivered at a higher level of quality,” Kastrati said.

He expects the market to respond positively to MGM's brand and the entertainment proposition being developed in Dubai.

The aim is to create a destination that appeals to a broad range of visitors while offering enough activities, dining and entertainment for guests to spend their entire stay on the island without needing to venture elsewhere.

Kastrati said the partners wanted to differentiate the development through its programming, experiences and overall offering.

As construction progresses towards completion, MGM Dubai represents a significant addition to the emirate's pipeline of landmark developments and one of the region's most prominent upcoming hospitality destinations.

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