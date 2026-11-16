MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bangladesh veteran Litton Das praised new batting star Towhid Hridoy after the pair shared a record partnership on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

"He batted really well," Das said in a television interview after Hridoy hit 137 in a Bangladesh total of 327 for six before being dismissed off the last ball of the day.

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"He showed he can bat with discipline. The way he batted gave me more confidence," said Das, who scored 120 as Bangladesh made an impressive 400 in their first innings.

It was also a Bangladesh record total against South Africa, while Hridoy equalled Mahmudul Hasan Joy's record for a Bangladesh individual score against South Africa.

Bangladesh's strong position seemed a distant dream after a devastating new ball blitz by Kagiso Rabada had them reeling at 22 for three.

Rabada, who took five wickets, added his praise for Hridoy.

"He played really well. We threw everything at him, so hat's off to him."

Rabada said it was a typical Wanderers pitch, although lacking in real pace.

"It's easy to score boundaries and score at a high rate because the ball comes on. They applied themselves and showed really good discipline. But with the old ball perhaps we could have bowled a bit better."

Das said the new ball created problems for the batsmen. "They bowled really well with the new ball," he said. "In these conditions the new ball is really challenging. But with the old ball it is easier to bat."

Das said a key aspect of the partnership with Hridoy was rotation of the strike and being able to take advantage of bad balls.

Hridoy was playing in his fourth Test. He made 350 not out for Bangladesh A against South Africa A in Potchefstroom in August and returned to South Africa in prime form after making a Bangladesh record 242 not out and 82 in his previous Test against the West Indies in Sylhet last week.

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