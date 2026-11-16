MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Thomas Tuchel took most of the flak when England blew their chance to reach the World Cup final, but he showed he had learned his lessons on a glorious night in Spain.

The German described Sunday's dramatic 3-2 win over the world champions in Madrid as the best performance of his reign as the Three Lions topped their Nations League group.

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The visitors were exceptional for an hour inside the Metropolitano, roaring into a 3-0 lead with a penalty from Harry Kane before goals from Ezri Konsa and Ben White early in the second half.

England threatened to completely overrun Luis de la Fuente's men but Elliot Anderson's sending-off in the 63rd minute changed the game.

Mikel Oyarzabal punished England by scoring the resulting penalty and Nico Williams added another as Spain came forward in waves. But the visitors held firm, helped by some brilliant late saves from goalkeeper James Trafford.

The impressive result means England progress to the Nations League quarterfinals as Group A3 winners while Spain are licking their wounds after a first competitive defeat since March 2023.

The match carried echoes of England's rearguard action to beat Mexico by the same scoreline in the World Cup last 16 after they were reduced to 10 men.

But that performance was overshadowed by a heartbreaking 2-1 semifinal defeat to Argentina in Atlanta, where Tuchel packed his defence in the second half, ceding ground to the South Americans.

Tuchel stays positive

This time it was different.

Tuchel's first change, in the 78th minute, was to shore up his midfield, bringing on Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly for Kane.

Later he introduced Leeds forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin to ensure his side still had an attacking outlet, also introducing defenders Djed Spence and Dan Burn.

Tuchel hailed a "statement victory".

"We are very well aware of which steps we took now after the World Cup and it's an amazing feeling," said the England boss.

"Given the circumstances, the pressure and the quality and where we played and played against the reigning world champions and they are unbeaten in 43, 44 matches... that was a very complete performance and the best one so far."

Ballon d'Or winner Kane said there had been soul-searching after the Argentina loss.

"We've spoken a lot since the World Cup about if we're in a situation like that again, where maybe we're 1-0 up, what do we want to be?" he told the BBC.

"Do we want to be a team that sits back, or do we want to be a team that goes after two, goes after three? And that's the team that we spoke about and it's a perfect chance to show that and we did.

"It was really enjoyable to be a part of because it's a feeling that maybe in an England team we haven't had so much, especially against the top teams."

The England captain told reporters Tuchel deserved credit.

"We have to do it (under) bigger pressure, the bigger moments but we are all in it together with the boss and he has to take a lot of credit for this Nations League campaign," he said.

England's reward for topping Group A3 is to face a second-placed side in the Nations League quarterfinals in March, when they will play the second leg at home.

Tuchel does not want to part with his players after a "beautiful week", which also included a 2-1 win against Croatia at Wembley.

"We're building something, obviously, and it was a big step. I am very grateful to have the chance to have these kinds of experiences," he said.

"This was an amazing atmosphere in a fantastic stadium against a huge opponent. I will bottle it up for sure and then, unfortunately, we need to wait until the quarter-final, but... everyone will remember this feeling."

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