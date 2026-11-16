T10: Moeen, Billings Power Arabian Aces To 7-Wicket Win Over United Tigers
Iftikhar Ahmed top-scored with 46 as United Tigers made 103 for five in 10 overs.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
In reply, Arabian Aces reached home in 8.5 overs with Moeen Ali (34), Sam Billings (31) and Andre Russell (22 not out) making handsome contributions.
Brief scores
Arabian Aces beat United Tigers by 7 wickets
United Tigers 103/5 in 10 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 46, Abbas Afridi 18, Azmatullah Omarzai 15 not out; Richard Gleeson 2/24, Andre Russell 1/23, Dwaine Pretorius 1/20)
Arabian Aces 105/3 in 8.5 overs (Moeen Ali 34, Sam Billings 31, Andre Russell 22 not out; Zeeshan Naseer 2/13, Ali Majid 1/20)ALSO READ
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