Abu Dhabi T10: Hetmyer Helps Emirates Eagles Beat Royal Desert Champions
Batting first, the Champions made 110/4 in 10 overs with Nicholas Pooran scoring a fine 50.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
In reply, Emirates Eagles reached home in just 8.2 overs as Shimron Hetmyer scored a magnificent 59 not out with Kyle Mayers 34 scoring 34.
Brief scores
Emirates Eagles beat Royal Desert Champions by 8 wickets
Royal Desert Champions 110/4 in 10 overs (Nicholas Pooran 50, Brandon King 29, Sherfane Rutherford 17; Trent Boult 1/11, Haider Razzaq 1/11)
Emirates Eagles 111/2 in 8.2 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 59 not out, Kyle Mayers 34, Rovman Powell 11 not out; Naseem Shah 1/19, Sherfane Rutherford 1/13)ALSO READ
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