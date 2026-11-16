MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Jordanian and Iraqi authorities said on Monday they will block the Telegram social media service for national security reasons, with Baghdad's media regulator saying the app had not done enough to stop offending content.

The Public Security Directorate in Jordan - a US ally in the fight against militants - said it wanted to guard against "attempts to spread extremism and radicalisation".

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The order came three weeks after a deadly attack on a church in southern Jordan and less than two weeks after a security officer was killed in a stabbing attack in the capital.

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Telegram - which is widely used across the region to share news, files and messages - did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on either order.

Militants have used apps including Telegram to coordinate and publicise attacks over the years. No group claimed responsibility for either assault in Jordan.

The media and communications authority in Iraq said the blockage was meant to compel Telegram to review Iraqi content and take measures to prevent violations.

"The operating company failed to take the necessary measures to address non-compliant content published on the platform and did not adhere to Iraqi laws," the authority said in a statement.

It gave the company 30 days to comply, without spelling out what would happen after that.

Iraq also blocked the app in 2023, citing national security concerns and saying it wanted to preserve the integrity of users' personal data, which it said then the app had mishandled.

It restored service a week later after it said the company had responded to the requirements of the security authorities.

In July, Russia said it ​charged the app's founder Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorist activity, alleging that his app was being used by ‌Ukrainian spies to organise attacks inside Russia.

Durov denies wrongdoing and says Telegram has exceeded its obligations to moderate content and cooperate with authorities to fight crime.

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