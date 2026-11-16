MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A message from disgraced comedian Russell Brand on social media after he was jailed for rape and sexual assault was "appalling" and being probed, a spokesperson for the UK Prime Minister said Monday.

Brand's wife Laura Gallacher read out the message in which he protested his innocence in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel on Sunday.

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The 51-year-old comedian and actor turned conservative, religious online guru, was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison last week for one rape and three sexual assaults. In his message, Brand also revealed he had been moved to a lower security prison and was being housed with other sex offenders.

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"This is clearly appalling, and is being urgently investigated. We expect action to be taken if he's found to have broken the rules," PM Andy Burnham's official spokesperson said.

"Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims, and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances. Prisoners cannot get around these rules by having someone else publish their comments."

Brand's comments were condemned by senior government minister Ed Miliband. "No remorse, no sympathy for the victims, just disgusting comments," the Foreign Secretary told Sky News.

The message comes as an alleged victim of Brand publicly called for changes in the law to stagger the age of consent.

Mia Latter, who was 16 when she met Brand, told the Sunday Times she believed sexual relationships between adults over the age of 18 and teenagers aged 16 and 17 should be made illegal. The current age of consent in the UK is 16.

The allegation by Latter, now 37, featured in reporting by The Times, Sunday Times and the Channel 4 Dispatches programme. The reporting in 2023 paved the way for the police investigation that resulted in Brand being jailed, although her case did not form part of the court case.

Police are now considering fresh allegations brought by at least two other women who say they were assaulted by Brand

Officers are also probing "serious sexual offences" alleged against comedian and children's author David Walliams, 55, who has denied committing any offences.

ITN television and The Guardian daily last week reported on claims by multiple women dating as far back as 2003, including that Walliams sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

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