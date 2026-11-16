MENAFN - Khaleej Times) US President Donald Trump on Monday said he might meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China during his trip to East Asia this week, a surprise announcement that could reshape his swing through the Philippines and China.

The US President, who met the North Korean leader several times during his 2017-2021 term, including once in the Korean Demilitarised Zone, has previously expressed interest in another meeting during his current term. Senior US officials, however, had previously said he had no immediate plans of doing so.

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"(China's President Xi Jinping) was here a month ago, and we're also going to meet with (Russian) President Putin, and we may meet with Kim Jong Un also," Trump told reporters at the White House before departing, saying any meeting with Kim would be in China. "So that'll be good."

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