MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Arjun Das returns to the big screen in John Doe, a Tamil crime thriller about a missing child whose disappearance leads police to a much larger case involving 17 other children.

Directed by Madhumita, the film follows police officer Chandru, played by Arjun, as he investigates the disappearance of a young boy in a town in Tamil Nadu.

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However, what initially appears to be a missing-person case soon takes a darker turn when Chandru discovers a possible connection to a series of murders involving children.

The film's trailer begins with a young girl and her brother leaving their home at night to buy dessert, only for the boy to go missing.

Their family had recently moved from Dubai to Tamil Nadu, where they find themselves caught up in the investigation.

The case is initially handled by another police officer, played by Sanchana Natarajan, before Chandru becomes involved and begins uncovering details surrounding the other disappearances.

As the investigation continues, the officer also faces questions about his own past, adding another mystery to the story.

Alongside Arjun and Sanchana, the film stars Zaara Vineet Chandhoke, Srishti, Anupama Kumar, Archana Chandhoke and Badava Gopi.

Madhumita, who previously directed the 2019 film KD, has written the screenplay alongside Nicholas Chevallier.

The film is produced by Prasad Devineni and Shobu Yarlagadda under Arka Mediaworks, the production company behind the Baahubali film franchise.

Music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed, while Preetha Jayaraman handles the cinematography.

The trailer was unveiled on November 3, with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj sharing it ahead of the release.

John Doe opened in cinemas on November 13 and is also showing at selected UAE cinemas, including locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The film has a runtime of approximately two hours and 29 minutes.

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