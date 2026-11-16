MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Amman: Jordan's Public Security Directorate announced on Monday that it had blocked the Telegram messaging application in the kingdom, citing efforts to enhance digital security, protect users and curb illegal activities associated with digital platforms.

In a statement, the directorate said the application had provided spaces for promoting extremism and radicalism and committing cybercrimes, posing a threat to national security.

It added that measures targeting such platforms aim to protect society and prevent their use in facilitating cybercrimes, threats, blackmail, the dissemination of illegal content and the promotion of extremism.

The directorate urged citizens to exercise caution when using social media applications, avoid interacting with unknown accounts, links and sources, and report any violations through official channels.

The directorate said it would continue taking necessary measures to address crimes and violations committed in cyberspace to safeguard public security and the safety of individuals.