MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Bahrain's High Criminal Court on Monday, November 16, 2026, delivered its judgment in the case concerning the establishment and management of the terrorist group linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

The Court convicted all defendants, including those in custody and those at large, and imposed sentences ranging from life imprisonment to 15 years' imprisonment. It also imposed fine of one hundred thousand dinars on some of them, ordered the confiscation of more than eight million dinars for charitable purposes, and ordered the confiscation of the other items seized.

The Public Prosecution's extensive investigations and security and financial inquiries revealed that they had collected funds to support the activities of the group and that some of them had engaged in communications with the Republic of Iran and the terrorist Iranian Revolutionary Guard with the intention of harming the interests of the Kingdom.

The court further explained that the Public Prosecution had based the charges on conclusive evidence against the defendants arising from the investigations and the security and financial inquiries, the contents of the works, documents and devices seized in the defendants' possession, and the sums of money seized from them in Bahraini dinars and other currencies, totalling approximately 935,000 dinars.

The Advocate General explained that the Public Prosecution conducts its proceedings in criminal cases with complete impartiality and objectivity, and is careful to ensure the lawfulness of those proceedings and the legality of the evidence obtained from them. Investigative proceedings were conducted with the defendants, who had been arrested, and all their legal rights and the safeguards prescribed for accused persons, including the rights of the defence, were guaranteed throughout the investigation.

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They were allowed to contact their families and inform them of their situation, and were provided with healthcare in detention in accordance with the requirements of the law governing the treatment of accused persons and detainees.

The trial also took place in the presence of the lawyers of all defendants in custody, and the Court afforded them all the guarantees of a fair and equitable trial. It afforded the defendants and their lawyers opportunities for inspection over numerous hearings, during which it heard the defendants, who, together with their lawyers, presented the defences and objections they wished to raise, which were examined by the Court. The Court heard the testimony of prosecution witnesses and enabled the defendants and their lawyers to question them. It also heard the statements of the defence witnesses whom they had called. A representative of the National Institution for Human Rights attended the trial hearings to follow the proceedings.

The Advocate General stated that the judgment convicting the defendants was based on the Court's satisfaction with, and confidence in, the mutually corroborating evidence, which established with certainty the defendants' activities and plans directed against the unity and stability of the country and constituting the offences that were the subject of the charges brought against them.