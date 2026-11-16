MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Air travel showed signs of a gradual return to normal Monday after days of widespread disruption left thousands of passengers stranded and flights canceled across the country.

More than 2,300 flights of the 10,585 scheduled on Sunday were canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware, but the outlook early Monday improved significantly with about 260 flights reported canceled.

In its latest update, American Airlines said it was“prepared to operate a largely normal schedule Monday.”

“We are set up for a good start to the week and do not anticipate additional broad cancellations related to this incredibly disruptive industry-wide event,” it added.

Delta Air Lines also shared a positive outlook, saying in a statement Sunday that“most flights are operating normally,” but advised that some customers“may still experience delays or cancellations.”

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy on Sunday expressed confidence that the disruption would gradually ease in the coming hours, telling NBC News:“We're going to start seeing things get better today, but I think back to normal tomorrow.”

The disruption began on Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop, forcing flights to remain on the ground for more than four hours following a communications failure affecting air traffic control systems. The order was lifted that evening, but the knock-on effects continued into the weekend.

Officials have blamed the outage on maintenance work to replace old copper wiring with fiber-optic cables, but the cause remains under investigation.

President Donald Trump had remained largely quiet publicly as the disruption unfolded over the weekend, making his first significant comments on the crisis on Sunday. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized the state of the country's air traffic control system and blamed the previous administration, as well as lack of congressional funding.

“The Biden administration was an FAA disaster,” he wrote.“Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began.”

Duffy, in a separate interview with CNN on Sunday, said he took responsibility“for what was given to [him] by prior administrations,” as he renewed his call for billions in extra funding to modernize the dated air traffic control systems.

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, meanwhile, accused the Trump administration of pointing fingers at Congress despite already receiving money for improvements to the aviation system.

“If they need more, they should come up and justify it. I will support what is necessary to have a safe system and a reliable system,” he told CNN on Sunday.