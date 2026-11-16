MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Abuja, Nigeria: A Chinese medical team has successfully performed open-heart surgery on a 15-month-old Nigerian child, offering new hope for young patients with congenital heart disease in the country.

The operation was carried out during a visit to Kano State by a joint working group on congenital heart disease under the China-Africa Hospital Alliance, together with a delegation of experts from the Children's Hospital of Nanjing Medical University in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The delegation concluded its exchange activities in the state last week.

The child, from Kano State, was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect shortly after birth and had suffered recurrent respiratory infections. With local medical facilities unable to provide the necessary surgical treatment, the child had previously received only conservative care.

The child's parents contacted doctors at the local hospital in an effort to secure an opportunity for surgery after learning that the Chinese medical team would be performing congenital heart disease surgeries in Kano.

The Chinese team worked closely with local medical staff ahead of the operation, repeatedly reviewing the surgical plan and checking each step of the procedure.

According to members of the Chinese medical team, congenital heart disease is one of the major causes of child mortality in Nigeria. The country records an estimated 60,000 to 80,000 new cases annually, with nearly 30,000 children requiring medical intervention.

The child was taken off mechanical ventilation on the day of surgery and began breathing independently.

Local medical personnel gathered to observe and learn from the Chinese team's work, and expressed a desire to learn new techniques that could be introduced and practiced in Nigeria.

During the visit, the Chinese delegation reached preliminary agreements with Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on plans to help establish a cardiovascular center and arrange technical training in China for Nigerian medical personnel.