MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, witnessed on Monday, November 16, 2026, a special event to launch the new corporate identity of Gulf Helicopters Company, which has now become 'Global Helicopter Company'.

The event highlighted the company's rich history and its quest for a future without boundaries and with a greater commitment to safety and reliability. The rebrand is a reflection of a broader strategy for the company's next phase of growth, which is guided by a new vision:“To be the trusted global leader in safe and advanced vertical aviation solutions.”

Commenting on this occasion, HE the Minister said:“Since its incorporation to meet the demands of Qatar's Oil and Gas Industry in 1970, Gulf Helicopters Company has grown into a major aviation provider in the region and beyond. By embracing its new identity and role as Global Helicopter Company, we look forward to many more decades of great achievements and successes.”

The new identity commits Global Helicopter Company to deliver sustainable impact for its customers and the communities it serves, and to renewing its fleet with newer, more capable and more efficient aircraft.

Global Helicopter Company operates a fleet of more than 60 aircraft in more than 10 countries with over one million flight hours. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gulf International Services (GIS), in which QatarEnergy is the golden shareholder.