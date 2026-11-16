The General Directorate of Civil Defence, represented by the Prevention Department, and Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) signed minutes of a meeting outlining a joint working mechanism to streamline the review and approval procedures for main electrical substations and expedite the completion of vital projects, while ensuring compliance with fire safety and prevention requirements.

The minutes were signed by Lieutenant Colonel (Staff) Engineer Ghanem Salem al-Nuaimi, Director of the Prevention Department, on behalf of the General Directorate of Civil Defence, and Engineer Ahmed Nasser al-Nasr, Director of Technical Affairs, on behalf of Kahramaa. The initiative aims to strengthen co-ordination and institutional collaboration between the two entities while supporting infrastructure readiness.