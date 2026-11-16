Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has announced the sponsorship of QRCS school programme, by Vodafone Qatar, with the aim of strengthening health, humanitarian, and volunteer awareness within the school community and fostering a safer, more resilient educational environment capable of responding effectively to various emergencies.

This partnership reflects Vodafone Qatar's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its support for initiatives with sustainable social impact.

Through this collaboration, the programme will expand its reach to a larger number of students and educational staff, while promoting health awareness and reinforcing a culture of prevention and safety across schools.

Under the partnership, QRCS will deliver a series of training workshops benefiting approximately 4,000 students. Participants will receive training in first aid, health education, and initial emergency response.

In addition, a number of teachers will undergo specialised first-aid training, complemented by a range of awareness and interactive activities designed to enhance their knowledge and skills in physical and mental health, safety, and well-being.

Ranya Albordeni, head of Community Development, said:“We are pleased to see growing interest from various sectors of society in supporting the QRCS School Programme, which represents one of our flagship initiatives aimed at building a well-informed generation equipped with the essential skills needed to respond to emergencies and promote a culture of prevention and safety within schools.”

We hope that our partnership with Vodafone Qatar will mark the beginning of even stronger collaboration, and we sincerely appreciate their sponsorship. Their support enables us to broaden the programme's reach and create a tangible impact that contributes to a safer educational environment and enhances preparedness for risks and emergencies,” she added

Abdulhadi al-Sahli, head of Media Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility at Vodafone Qatar, stated:“At Vodafone Qatar, we are committed to supporting initiatives that generate a positive and lasting impact on society.”

“Our partnership with Qatar Red Crescent Society is a natural extension of these efforts, helping to instill awareness of first-aid fundamentals and safety practices among students and teachers,” he added.

“Through this collaboration, we are proud to contribute to developing essential life skills among young people and to supporting safer learning environments for future generations.”

Qatar Red Crescent Society Vodafone Qatar