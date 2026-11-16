Qatar Charity implemented 77 water projects in Burkina Faso during the first ten months of 2026 at total cost of approximately QR 776,000 and the projects are expected to benefit 24,650 people.

The completed projects comprise three artesian wells equipped with water storage tanks, 11 artesian wells, and 63 shallow wells fitted with hand pumps. These projects help provide clean, safe water sources close to communities and strengthen water security in the targeted areas.

Most of the projects were concentrated in five municipalities in Oubritenga Province in central Burkina Faso: Loumbila, Nagréongo, Ziniaré, Wimego, and Sourgoubila. These areas were selected because of their urgent need for safe water sources.

The projects were implemented in response to essential needs identified by the relevant government authorities, including the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, Animal and Fisheries Resources, as part of their co-operation with Qatar Charity to provide safe, nearby water sources for government and educational institutions, neighbourhoods, and remote villages. The projects help reduce the time and effort spent collecting water, particularly for women and children. They also reduce reliance on unsafe water sources, improve health and living conditions, and promote community stability.

Nawaga Kabore Yanogo Florence, regional director, Agriculture, Water and Biological Resources, thanked Qatar Charity for its support for residents of the targeted areas, highlighting the tangible impact of the water projects on their lives.

She said:“We have all seen the significant impact of the completed wells in easing residents' hardships and reducing the difficulties they faced in accessing water, as well as improving quality of life and promoting community stability.”