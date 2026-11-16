The comments from Nigel Green come as Nvidia prepares to report third quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell, the first in its 33-year history without its founder in charge.

Huang quit as president, chief executive and board member last week, and roughly $546 billion was wiped off the chip giant's value within minutes of the market opening.

Nvidia's shares had already lost more than 20% in the month before his departure. Huang still owns around 3.5% of the company.

The board has begun its search for a permanent successor, with chief financial officer Colette Kress serving as interim CEO and Harvey C. Jones installed as the company's first ever chair.

Tuesday's figures are expected to be extraordinary. Nvidia guided for around $108 billion in quarterly revenue, and analysts are pencilling in close to $109 billion, roughly 91% higher than a year earlier, with adjusted earnings of about $2.47 a share.

Gross margin is a second pressure point. The company guided to about 74% for the quarter, down from 75%, as memory costs climb, and has warned it could slip to between 71% and 72% in the fourth quarter.

Investors will also be listening for detail on Nvidia's growing role as financier to its own customers, through stakes in AI developers and backing for some data centre leases, and on the custom chips its biggest cloud customers are designing in house.

Analysts on average still see around 70% upside over the next 12 months, and retail sentiment has stayed firmly bullish through the turmoil.

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