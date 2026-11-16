MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Gold is steadying near $3,877 this morning after dipping to about $3,864 in the Asia session, below Friday's close at $3,884.69. The bias is Bearish, with $3,923 as the line in the sand.

Monday's session is open and gold is trading near $3,877, up from an overnight low near $3,860 after closing the week at $3,884.69 on Friday, down 4.56% on the week. The TradingView 1-hour snapshot printed $3,876.22 and the 30-minute snapshot printed $3,877.32 at 07:05 to 07:06 PKT, both with a fully visible price axis.

The intraday map

The map for today is drawn from this morning's session and the week's structure. Resistance stacks at $3,969 (R4), Friday's old S1, then $3,937 (R3), the November 12 New York close, $3,923 (R2), the November 13 high and the overnight rejection ceiling, and $3,900 (R1), the round number that was Friday's support. The pivot sits at $3,877, this morning's live spot at the TradingView snapshot. Below, $3,860 (S1) is the overnight low, $3,853 (S2) is the November 12 low and the low of the week, $3,800 (S3) is round-number support, and $3,770 (S4) is the next demand zone. The bias is Bearish: the hot October CPI print broke the market below $4,000 and gold has now spent four sessions under it, with the 50-day crossing below the 100-day last Monday and the daily RSI near 32. A sustained hourly close back above $3,923 flips the bias to Neutral toward $3,937; a sustained hourly close below $3,860 opens $3,853, then $3,800, then $3,770.

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Why the macro tape turned

The Federal Reserve held its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00% on October 28, in a 10-2 decision, with Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack dissenting in favour of an immediate 25 basis point increase. Chair Kevin Warsh said inflation has stayed above target for about six years and gave no guidance on the next meeting. The next decision is due December 8 to 9, and the October inflation report has hardened the hike case decisively: headline CPI rose 0.4% in October against 0.3% expected, after 0.6% in September, and core CPI rose 0.3% against 0.2% expected, a third straight upside surprise. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said a 50 basis point hike in December may be necessary, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan backed at least two more 25 basis point increases, and Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid said inflation needs more work. CME FedWatch now prices a December hike at about 88.5% for a 25 basis point move and about 11.5% for a 50 basis point move, and traders are fully pricing a hike in December with another in March 2027. The October jobs report also stays in the picture: payrolls up 165,000 against about 65,000 expected, unemployment down to 4.1% from 4.2%. This week brings retail sales on Tuesday and the FOMC minutes from the October 27 to 28 meeting on Wednesday, the two releases traders will watch for the next clue on the December decision.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 3.6 basis points to 5.139% this morning, holding above the 5.00% threshold for a second week, with the 2-year at 4.852% after its largest weekly jump in more than two years and the 30-year near 5.47%. Holding non-yielding gold while the 10-year pays above 5% carries a real opportunity cost, and that cost jumped with the hot October CPI print and has stayed high since. The dollar index sits near 103.41, up 0.23% this morning and at its highest since April 2025, after climbing to a 19-month high on Thursday. Gold fell against that dollar strength for a fourth straight session, and silver fell with it, breaking below $50 to about $49.12 on higher real yields, a one-year low. The 10-year real yield sits near 2.86%, and central banks remain the structural counterweight: the World Gold Council reports central banks added 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter of 2026, up 42% from a year earlier, bringing purchases for the year to 675 tonnes through September.

Crude oil is holding its war premium. Brent is trading near $96 to $98 a barrel after surging about 7% last week from lows below $90, and West Texas Intermediate settled near $88.74 a barrel, up 2.6% on Thursday. The driver is the Strait of Hormuz: Iran announced that four oil tankers had been hit by explosions in the strait on November 12, and Yemen's Houthi group claimed attacks on pump facilities on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline and oil facilities in Yanbu on the Red Sea coast. President Trump said on November 12 that the United States does not need a deal with Iran, tempering hopes for a swift resolution. The war that began when the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February 2026 is now in its ninth month, the United States keeps a blockade on Iranian oil shipments, and the strait is operating at severely reduced capacity, with shipping insurance for Gulf routes up sharply since March. Saudi Arabia has rerouted about 4 million barrels a day through the East-West pipeline to Yanbu, roughly 4% of world supply. US inventory data leaned bearish, with EIA figures showing crude stocks rose 4.7 million barrels in the week to November 6 against expectations for a decline. Higher oil feeds inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which pressures gold, while a fresh Hormuz incident can push oil and gold up together on the haven bid. In Ukraine, President Putin began peace talks at the Kremlin on November 12 with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the US negotiation representatives.

What to watch today

Today is a quiet Monday on the data calendar, with retail sales due Tuesday and the FOMC minutes from the October 27 to 28 meeting due Wednesday, and traders also watch the Strait of Hormuz headlines for any fresh shipping incident. It is a day for watching whether the $3,860 low holds or gives way.

Friday's close: gold ended the week at $3,884.69, down 4.56% on the week, after the hot October CPI print plus Waller's 50 basis point hint turned a hot print into a full repricing of Fed hikes The break that matters: gold rallied to $4,067 on Wednesday morning, failed, slid through $4,000 overnight, and has now spent four sessions under it, with Friday's bounce stopping at $3,923 and Monday morning spot slipping under $3,900 The Fed picture: a December hike is now near certain on CME FedWatch, with about 88.5% odds on a 25 basis point move and about 11.5% on a 50 basis point move, after Fed Governor Waller said a 50 basis point hike may be necessary and Kansas City Fed President Schmid said inflation needs more work Yields and the dollar: the 10-year Treasury yield rose 3.6 basis points to 5.139% this morning, holding above the 5.00% threshold, and the dollar index sits near 103.41, its highest since April 2025 and a 19-month high Oil holding its premium: Brent is trading near $96 to $98 a barrel after surging about 7% last week, as Iran reported four tankers hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz and Houthi forces claimed attacks on Saudi pipeline and Yanbu facilities Bullish trigger: a dovish Fed speaker, a soft retail sales hint, or a fresh Hormuz headline revives the haven bid, with a sustained hourly close above $3,923 (R2) as the trigger and $3,937 (R3), then $3,969 (R4), as targets Bearish trigger: hawkish Fed commentary or a firm dollar keeps the pressure on, with a sustained hourly close below $3,860 (S1) as the trigger and $3,853 (S2), then $3,800 (S3), then $3,770 (S4), as targets

About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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