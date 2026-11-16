MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues market commentary from Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611 ).

Bitcoin has entered an unusually persistent downturn. From late September through early November, the cryptocurrency recorded six consecutive weeks of losses, falling 24.48% over the period with a maximum drawdown of 28.93%. It broke below its 50-week moving average at roughly $75,000 and then moved below the 200-week moving average, widely viewed as a long-term bull-bear threshold. Bitcoin briefly traded in the $62,000-$63,000 range. From the current cycle high of approximately $126,000, the drawdown has exceeded 40%.

Bitfire Research believes the sell-off is better understood as the result of several forces converging rather than a single black-swan event. A hotter-than-expected October CPI print, renewed geopolitical pressure on oil prices, and firmer expectations of a more restrictive Federal Reserve stance have pushed the dollar and real yields higher. That combination has compressed the valuation space for non-yielding assets such as bitcoin.

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The weakness has also spread across correlated risk assets. AI and semiconductor stocks have undergone sharp valuation adjustments, while bitcoin's short-term correlation with the Nasdaq has allowed institutional de-risking in technology equities to flow into crypto markets. U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs have recorded persistent outflows, with approximately $2.35 billion leaving the products over the past two weeks. That has weakened one of the market's most important sources of marginal demand. Investors are also watching the potential impact of MSCI's rules on non-operating companies, which could create passive-flow pressure for digital-asset treasury companies such as Strategy and Metaplanet.

Liquidity has become a second major pressure point. The total market capitalization of stablecoins has contracted by roughly $15.5 billion over the past 30 days, reducing available buying power. During thinner trading periods, algorithmic institutional selling broke through concentrated long liquidation levels in derivatives markets, helping trigger more than $1 billion in long liquidations in a single day and amplifying the move.

Historically, bitcoin has recorded 17 instances of four or more consecutive weekly losses since 2014, but only three episodes of six or more. The longest prior streak occurred in 2022, when aggressive Federal Reserve tightening and the Terra/LUNA collapse contributed to nine consecutive down weeks. The current episode differs from the 2014, 2018 and 2022 downturns in two important respects: the decline has been materially less severe, and there has been no comparable collapse in crypto-native credit infrastructure. The selling appears to be driven primarily by controlled macro reallocation through ETFs and regulated brokerage channels, rather than by a cascading failure of exchanges or lending institutions.

The more gradual decline suggests that bitcoin's market structure has changed as its market capitalization has expanded and regulated institutional ownership has increased. It does not, however, confirm that a bottom is in place. Bitcoin is down approximately 21% year to date. Unless it recovers its annual opening level of around $87,500 before year-end, it could break the historical pattern of never recording two consecutive annual declines.

Looking toward the end of 2026, sentiment, technical indicators and several on-chain valuation measures have moved into oversold territory. Bitfire Research's monitoring suggests that bitcoin's on-chain valuation and risk-reward profile have returned to a high-value zone. A direct V-shaped recovery remains difficult while stablecoin liquidity is still contracting and institutional investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's December meeting. The more likely path is a broad, volatile range in which the market builds a medium-term base through time and rotation of ownership.

Into 2027, a sustainable trend reversal will depend heavily on a turn in global liquidity and deeper integration between digital assets and traditional financial infrastructure. If slowing growth or renewed market volatility forces the Federal Reserve to stop balance-sheet reduction and eventually resume rate cuts, bitcoin could be among the first major risk assets to respond to an improvement in liquidity expectations. For long-term investors, family offices and corporate treasuries, the current adjustment may offer a window for disciplined, risk-managed accumulation, provided positions are built gradually rather than on the assumption of an immediate reversal.

About Bitfire Group

Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611 ) is a leading digital asset financial services platform in Asia, committed to building the Asia-Pacific's first private-banking-grade digital asset steward. Holding SFC Type 1, 4 and 9 Licences issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, the Group delivers compliant, secure and efficient one-stop digital asset services for institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals.

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