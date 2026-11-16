

Hong Kong, Nov 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - 15 November 2026, To help the Hong Kong jewellery industry capture opportunities arising from ASEAN market growth and regional economic development, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) led a jewellery mission comprising 25 Hong Kong industry representatives to Singapore from 10 to 13 November. During the visit, the delegation exchanged views with local jewellery associations, retail brands, e-commerce companies, design institutions and business leaders to gain insights into the latest market trends, explore potential collaboration, and further strengthen connections between the Hong Kong and ASEAN jewellery industries. During the visit, the HKTDC, together with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Singapore and Invest Hong Kong, organised a networking luncheon attended by around 80 industry representatives and buyers. The event featured a panel discussion on market trends and collaboration opportunities in the Hong Kong and Singapore jewellery sectors, with representatives from both markets sharing their experiences and discussing how major trade fairs and other channels could help foster industry exchange and cooperation. The delegation also conducted nearly 100 one-on-one business matching sessions with local buyers to identify potential partnerships and business prospects. Leung Kwan Ho, HKTDC Regional Director of South East Asia & South Asia, said in his welcome remarks at the luncheon:“Singapore has long been an important partner of Hong Kong, and we share a close economic relationship. Singapore serves as a key gateway to Southeast Asia, while Hong Kong provides unparalleled access to Chinese Mainland and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. By leveraging these complementary strengths, there are significant opportunities for the jewellery industries of our two economies to deepen collaboration and achieve mutual growth. The HKTDC will continue to connect jewellery businesses worldwide and create opportunities for collaboration through its international exhibitions, conferences and business-matching platforms.” Winston Chow, Chairman of the HKTDC Jewellery Advisory Committee, said in his opening remarks:“Hong Kong's fine jewellery exports to ASEAN in the first seven months of this year recorded a robust year-on-year increase of 5.7%. Notably, Singapore continues to solidify its role as our regional anchor, posting a steady 6.3% increase. This growth highlights not only a strong market opportunity but also scope for greater collaboration with local companies.” Hong Kong jeweller s engage with ASEAN premium market stakeholders During the visit, the delegation met with a range of jewellery industry organisations, chambers and corporate representatives in Singapore, including the Consumers Association of Singapore, Singapore Jewellers Association, Jewellery Design and Management International School, e-commerce companies and major shopping mall ION Orchard. The delegation also visited renowned jewellery brands and companies, including On Cheong Co. Pte. Ltd., RISIS and Benny's Gems Creations, gaining first-hand insights into local retail trends, online and offline consumer behaviour patterns, and the latest developments in jewellery design and innovation. In addition, the HKTDC partnered with leading Asian jewellery publication Solitaire to organise a networking event. The event attracted more than 60 industry leaders and enthusiasts, giving Hong Kong jewellery representatives direct access to key stakeholders and potential customers in Singapore's premium consumer market. The gathering helped forge new business connections and raise the profile of Hong Kong jewellery brands in the ASEAN region. Through international exhibitions and conferences, outbound missions, overseas promotions, business matching and other initiatives, the HKTDC has long supported the industry in expanding into global markets and building international business networks. Following the Singapore mission, the HKTDC will hold its twin jewellery shows in March 2027 under the“Two Shows, Two Venues” format. The 13th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show will take place from 2 to 6 March 2027 at AsiaWorld-Expo, featuring a wide range of diamonds, gemstones, pearls and jewellery raw materials. The 43rd Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will be held from 4 to 8 March 2027 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, showcasing finished jewellery pieces. As the world's largest one-stop jewellery marketplace, the shows bring together global buyers and exhibitors, highlighting Hong Kong's status as an international trade capital jewellery sourcing and trading hub. The Singapore mission is also one of the key promotional activities under the Hong Kong SAR Government's“Economic and Trade Express”. The initiative aims to help Hong Kong SMEs and start-ups capture overseas opportunities while attracting more enterprises to invest and establish operations in Hong Kong. By leveraging the HKTDC's global business network and professional support services, the initiative helps companies build international connections and expand into overseas markets. Photo download: W ebsite Hong Kong International Jewellery Show:

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HKTDC Communication and Public Affairs Department: Serena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: [email protected] About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: .

