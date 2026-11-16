

HONG KONG, Nov 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 16th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC), organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opens today (16 November) and runs for two days at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Under the theme“ Driving Inclusive Growth through Innovation and Sustainability”, the conference aligns with the National 15th Five-Year Plan, the HKSAR Government's first“Five-Year Plan for Hong Kong” and the latest Policy Address to enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness and support sustainable economic development, while reinforcing the city's position as an international trading and maritime centre and an aviation hub. As an annual flagship event for the industry, the two-day conference brings together more than 80 distinguished speakers, including government officials and global industry leaders, to explore topics inclusive of the transformation of global supply chains, opportunities in ASEAN and along the Silk Road, high-value-added supply chain services and green energy, helping businesses to seize global opportunities and explore emerging markets. Professor Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, said in his welcome remarks:“Global supply chains are undergoing profound change. Geopolitical tensions and economic fragmentation are reshaping established trade patterns. At the same time, digitalisation, new technologies and the transition to a greener economy are transforming how goods and services move around the world. AI and electronics have become an important driver of export growth, while the rising share of air freight by value reflects a shift towards high-value, technology-intensive trade. This evolution is also creating greater demand for sophisticated supply chain management services. As a global trading hub, Hong Kong combines international connectivity with strengths in logistics, finance, professional services, innovation and technology. Our role as a superconnector is not simply to bring markets together, but to add value by connecting the Chinese Mainland's innovation and manufacturing capabilities with global markets.” He added:“Under the national 15th Five-Year Plan and Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan, our city is positioned to strengthen its status as an international trading centre, maritime centre and aviation hub. These priorities have shaped the theme of this year's ALMAC:“Driving Inclusive Growth through Innovation and Sustainability.” Businesses, large and small, must be able to access opportunities in established as well as emerging markets. Innovation is essential if companies are to build smarter and more resilient supply chains, while sustainability must increasingly be embedded in how those supply chains operate.” This year's conference features an enhanced international presence and an impressive line-up of speakers. This morning, Jennifer Nordquist, Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organization, delivered a keynote address entitled“ Global Spectrum: Transforming Supply Chains for Inclusive Prosperity”, exploring how governments and businesses can strengthen collaboration to address uncertainties in global trade and supply chains. Jennifer Nordquist said:“For policymakers, the priority must be to maintain fair trade policies, invest in infrastructure, simplify border procedures, and strengthen international cooperation. For businesses, it means diversifying suppliers to de-risk over-dependence on just a few markets, embracing digital technologies, and building partnerships across networks in new markets." Comprehensive discussions on supply chain development and greater exploration of ASEAN opportunities On the first day, the session“ The Acceleration for Growth: Collaboration, Innovation and Sustainability” was moderated by Ir Dr Kelvin Leung, International Vice-President (East Asia) and Past President (Hong Kong) of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport. Speakers including Scott Childress, Chief Financial Officer of UPS Network of the Future and Chief Sustainability Officer of UPS; Todd Soller, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Patagonia; and Evan Xue, Vice President of JD Group and President of Asia Pacific JD Logistics, examined the ripple effects from evolving trade policies and economic fragmentation, and shared forward-looking development directions and practical strategies to help stakeholders collectively build a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive global trading system. The session“ Global Value Chain Forum - Elevating Growth: Supply Chain Leadership in an Evolving Landscape” was moderated by Nelson Chow, President of the Institute for Supply Management – Hong Kong Branch, Professor of Practice in the Department of Logistics & Maritime Studies of Hong Kong Polytechnic University Business School, and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gentle Breeze Asia. Speakers included Bjoern Neal Kirchner, Corporate Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Henkel; Todd Soller, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Patagonia; Mohamed Taha, Director of Logistics and Supply Network Operations at Procter & Gamble; and Alexander Tschentscher, Vice President of Supply Chain and Logistics Excellence and Supply Chain Strategy at Siemens AG. They explored how businesses can turn disruption into a driving force for transformation and identify growth opportunities amid the interplay of geopolitical shifts, climate pressures and technological disruption, converting volatility into shared value that benefits industries and economies. Economic and trade ties between ASEAN and Hong Kong have continued to deepen. ASEAN is Hong Kong's second-largest trading partner and export market after the Chinese Mainland. In the first nine months of this year, Hong Kong's total exports to Vietnam and Thailand increased by 55.2% and 64.2% year on year, respectively. Because of Vietnam's rapid development in manufacturing and export trade in recent years, new opportunities have emerged for Hong Kong's logistics, freight forwarding and air cargo sectors. To address these issues, ALMAC introduced the“ Vietnam-Hong Kong Air Cargo and Logistics Gateway Seminar: Creating New Opportunities Through Multimodal Connectivity” session. Speakers include A my Chan, Deputy Secretary for Transport and Logistics of the HKSAR; Nguyen Xuan Phuc, representative of the International Institute of Logistics & Supply Chain (IILS) in Vietnam; Gary Lau, Chairman of the Hong Kong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics; and Bert Ng, Director of Hong Kong Air Cargo Industry Services Limited. They examined ways to facilitate cargo flows between Vietnam and Hong Kong and unlock potential business opportunities from various perspectives, including government policies, innovative customs measures and cross-sector collaboration. The seminar also focused on the successful pilot project undertaken by Hacis, a subsidiary of Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited, to extend its“SuperLink China Direct” service to Vietnam, sharing practical experience and insights from the initiative. Thailand is one of Hong Kong's top 10 export destinations. A session,“ Thailand: A Strategic Aviation Gateway to ASEAN”, was also held, with representatives from Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, exploring how Thailand's latest air cargo development plans can strengthen aviation connectivity within ASEAN and facilitate international trade. Examination of smart supply chains and digital trade to drive sustainable growth Another session held today,“ Propelling the Next Wave of Logistics and Supply Chain Innovation”, brought together Alexandru Duca, Director of the Head of Automation and Operation Technology at A.P. Møller-Maersk; Frosti Lau, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited; Dr Horst Kloeden, Global Vice President of Automation and R&D at DP World; William Lee, Head of Digital Intelligence at SF Supply Chain (Hong Kong & Macau); and James Rosengren, the Global Supply Chain Lead – Value Creation and Sustainability at Mars Inc. They examined how the convergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, automation, machine learning, blockchain and the Internet of Things is reshaping business operations, the competitive landscape and growth pathways amid an increasingly complex global environment. They also shared how businesses can integrate emerging technologies into their systems, processes and operational capabilities to support sustainable transformation and long-term growth. The session“ Digital Trade Evolution: Reshaping the Future of Global Trade, Logistics and Finance” features Steven Beck, Director of Trade and Supply Chain Division of the Asian Development Bank; Dr Yann Duval, Chief of Trade Policy and Facilitation Section of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific; Emmanuelle Ganne, Chief of Digital Trade and Frontier Technologies of the World Trade Organization; and Sammy Wong, Managing Director and Head of Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Hong Kong at the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation. They discussed the rise of digital trade and the pivotal role of real-time cargo data in enhancing supply chain transparency and liquidity. They also examined how digital integration can break down traditional barriers between logistics and finance, paving the way for a more seamless, connected and intelligent global trading system. This year's ALMAC exhibition features more than 100 exhibitors, representing an expansion in scale from last year. In addition to the Supply Chain Management and Logistics Services, Maritime and Port Services, and Logtech and Digital Trade zones, a new Green Energy Zone showcases the latest developments in green energy and carbon-reduction technologies, covering areas such as green energy consultancy services, infrastructure and energy storage. Chief Executive John Lee and senior government officials from various countries will deliver special addresses tomorrow Tomorrow, John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, will deliver a special address, together with Sanphet Bunyamanee, Deputy Minister of Transport of Thailand; Mohamed Fathi, Assistant Minister of Transport for Maritime Transport and Head of the Central Administration for Finance and Investment, Ministry of Transportation of Egypt; and ZHAO Gang, the Governor of Shaanxi Province. The second day of the conference will feature a series of fascinating programmes, including the inaugural thematic seminar on Silk Road Maritime, the Green Energy Forum, the LSCM Maritime Summit 2026 , the Supply Chain Management and Logistics Forum, an Artificial Intelligence Workshop and a Green Energy Workshop. Industry representatives from the International Chamber of Shipping, Lloyd's Register Hong Kong, the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and the Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited will share their insights. The HKTDC will also organise an“ African Market Day” tomorrow to help SMEs stay updated on the latest developments in African markets, identify business opportunities and formulate market expansion strategies, while promoting economic and trade cooperation between Hong Kong and African countries. Jacky Chung, Associate Executive Director of the HKTDC, will deliver the opening remarks, while Dr Bruce Pang, Director of Research at the HKTDC, will provide an analysis of African markets. Market experts and business leaders will also be invited to share business opportunities and practical experience. The 16th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference Date 16 - 17 November 2026 (Monday to Tuesday) Venue Hall 3FG, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Websites Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference: Conference programme: /programme List of conference speakers: /speaker Photo download: Media enquiries Yuan Tung Financial Relations: Louise Song Tel: (852) 3428 5690 Email: [email protected] Tiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: [email protected] HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department: Dawn Yuen Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: [email protected] Clayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: [email protected] HKTDC Media Room: About HKTDC The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: .

