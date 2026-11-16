MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Anew Climate to Supply Bio-LNG to Singapore for Carbon Measures' Pilot in First Cross-Continental Application of Product-Level Carbon Intensity Standards and Product Carbon Accounting

SINGAPORE, SG & HOUSTON, TX, Nov 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Anew Climate (Anew) will supply biomethane and technical expertise for Carbon Measures' first Bio-LNG pilot, utilizing and moving low-carbon fuel from the United States to Singapore. The complex value chain will be the first to test carbon accounting methodology. To ensure alignment with today's highest-quality chain-of-custody tracking systems, the value chain will be certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system. The pilot, launched November 12 at COP31, will help identify methodological and implementation opportunities leveraging carbon intensity data to enable markets and regulators to comparably recognize emissions impacts.

Shipping companies are increasingly asked to prove the carbon intensity of the fuel they buy. While we have the technology to measure and track carbon data throughout the supply chain, without a globally adopted standard it becomes difficult to contract. Applying a globally accepted product-level accounting methodology to calculate the carbon intensity of Bio-LNG delivered across continents will be the first step in building a global framework we need to scale low carbon fuel adoption,

For Anew, the pilot opens a new route to market for low-carbon fuel in Singapore, one of the world's largest bunkering hubs.

"Anew has long been a first mover in environmental commodity markets, and we're proud to take this step with Carbon Measures," said Andy Brosnan, President of Low Carbon Fuels at Anew Climate. "We're particularly excited to explore how a ledger-based system can account for avoided emissions in a way that incentivizes new project investment and ensures no double counting."

"Multistakeholder co-creation, industry participation, and direct government engagement are crucial to developing solutions that work across global supply chains," said Amy Brachio, CEO of Carbon Measures. "Anew Climate is playing an important role in our first Singapore pilot, bringing its expertise in lower-carbon fuels and supplying the Bio-LNG to test product-level carbon accounting across an international value chain. The learnings will help us develop practical solutions that can inform effective policies, create demand for lower-carbon products, and accelerate industrial decarbonization at scale."

The Singapore pilot is the first of several Carbon Measures plans across countries and product categories. Read the Carbon Measures announcement.

About Anew Climate

Anew Climate, LLC is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With an expansive portfolio of low and negative carbon fuels, Anew Climate delivers tailored solutions that reduce emissions and accelerate sustainability goals across diverse market segments. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise, TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, Singapore and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.

Media Contact

Rebecca Brown

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About Carbon Measures

Carbon Measures is a global coalition of businesses across industries committed to reducing carbon emissions by aligning market incentives with the actions needed to drive impact at scale. The coalition aims to accelerate innovation by developing a globally adopted framework for product-level carbon accounting and advocating for mandatory product carbon intensity standards. Together, these efforts are designed to unlock durable market demand for lower-carbon products. Grounded in sound science and financial accounting principles, the framework would enable governments to set more effective policies, help businesses differentiate their products, and empower markets to drive competition that delivers meaningful emissions reductions.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE: Anew Climate, LLC