MENAFN - Gulf Times) Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis and Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait urged their teams to push hard for a result in the second and final Test starting on Tuesday in Rawalpindi.

A combination of bad weather and less penetrative bowling on a seemingly grassy pitch left the first Test without a result.

Sri Lanka twice spurned chances to force a result as they let go a strong position of 404-4 in reply to Pakistan's 434-9 declared, slumping to 446 all out.

They then had Pakistan 57-3 on the final day before dropping crucial catches as the hosts closed the match on 284-8.

Kusal said his team wanted to put pressure on Pakistan.

"We were looking to establish a decent lead to put pressure on the Pakistan but credit must go to Saqib Khan, who bowled exceptionally well and restricted us," said Kusal.

Kusal and Dhananjaya de Silva hit hundreds and added 249 for the fifth wicket, but Sri Lanka lost their last six wickets for a mere 42 runs.

It was Saqib who derailed Sri Lanka with figures of 7-130, becoming the fourth Pakistani to take seven wickets on debut.

Kusal said the wicket for the second Test is green.

"The wicket looks quite green and has similarities to the surface we played on in the first Test so we will assess the conditions before making a final decision."

Sri Lanka may be tempted to bring one from spinners Prabath Jayasuriya or Keshara Nuwantha.

Pakistan is considering handing Test cap to rookie 19-year-old pacer Ali Shabbir for Razaullah.

Tait hoped Pakistan players would make an extra effort to win their first Test series this year.

"That extra push is needed," said Tait, a former Australian pacer.

"I am happy with the way bowlers bowled during the majority of the last Test and want some extra push."

Experienced batter Saud Shakeel missed centuries in both innings with scores of 93 and 97.

Skipper Babar Azam's Test century drought continued with 42 innings without a three-figure knock.

The two-match series is part of the World Test Championship's fourth cycle, with Pakistan (ninth and last) and Sri Lanka (seventh) already out of next year's final.

Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis Pakistan Babar Azam