MENAFN - Gulf Times) Lusail Sports Club has announced the launch of basketball activities for the first time in its history, marking a significant step in its efforts to expand its sporting portfolio, promote athletic diversity and create more opportunities for the local community.

The new initiative forms part of the club's strategic vision to broaden participation across different sports, particularly among young people in Lusail.

The introduction of basketball follows growing interest and requests from members of the local community, highlighting the club's commitment to responding to residents' aspirations and providing accessible opportunities to engage in organised sporting activities.

As part of the initiative, Lusail Sports Club has appointed Abdulrahim Ashraf Abu Eissa as head of the basketball department. He will be responsible for overseeing the establishment and launch of the programme, as well as managing its future development in line with the club's strategic objectives.

The introduction of basketball represents a new chapter in the club's development, with a focus on attracting emerging talent, nurturing young athletes and providing participants with a structured environment in which to develop their skills and pursue their sporting ambitions.

The basketball programme is also part of a wider expansion strategy through which Lusail Sports Club plans to introduce additional sporting disciplines in the coming period. Among the planned initiatives is the launch of a men's futsal programme, further strengthening the club's presence across different sports.

Through these developments, the club aims to establish a more comprehensive sporting environment that caters to the interests of the Lusail community while contributing to the wider development of sport in Qatar.

Lusail Sports Club reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with relevant sports authorities and stakeholders to advance its sporting ambitions and support the country's broader development goals, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The launch of basketball underlines the club's determination to continue expanding its activities, encouraging greater community participation and creating new pathways for the next generation of sporting talent in Qatar.

Lusail Sports Club basketball local community Qatar National Vision 2030