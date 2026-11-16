MENAFN - Gulf Times) Crystal Palace appointed Thomas Frank as their new manager on Monday, handing the Dane the daunting task of lifting the struggling club off the bottom of the Premier League table.

The former Brentford and Tottenham boss succeeds Pierre Sage, who was sacked last week after 16 games in charge. The Frenchman was unable to build on the legacy of his predecessor Oliver Glasner, who oversaw the most successful period in the club's history.

Glasner led the south London club to their first-ever major trophy, beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup in 2025, and won the UEFA Conference League last season.

"It's an honour to sit here and be in charge of this fantastic football club. I'm really, really looking forward to it," Frank said in a Palace statement. "Crystal Palace is an iconic club in England and in the Premier League. I will do everything I possibly can to help and support the players and everyone around the place and I'm really looking forward to meeting them."

Frank, who has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, enjoyed great success during seven years at Brentford, leading the Bees into the top flight for the first time in 74 years in 2021 and establishing the club in the Premier League.

His work in west London earned the 53-year-old a move to Tottenham in June 2025 but he lasted just eight months as Spurs struggled. Palace hope Frank can rekindle the highs of his time at Brentford with similar resources at Selhurst Park.

"I'm delighted to be able to welcome Thomas to Crystal Palace," said Palace chairman Steve Parish. "He has a proven track record of both creating winning teams and improving players, making him the perfect fit for our club."

Sage paid the price after four straight league defeats left Palace at the bottom of the table. He was hindered by the departures of Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea and Daniel Munoz, who reunited with Glasner at Nottingham Forest.

Palace have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, shipping 24 goals in 10 matches. They will be hoping for an instant improvement as they prepare to face relegation rivals Coventry and Hull in their next two league games.

They also sit 21st in the 36-team Europa League table with four games of the league phase remaining.

Crystal Palace Thomas Frank Premier League football