Qatar Chamber and Fozdeal will organise the second edition of the 'Fozdeal Investment Forum' slated for December 7, 2026, at Qatar Chamber's headquarters.

The event is part of the partnership between both entities, aiming to support entrepreneurship, promote investment, and provide a platform connecting entrepreneurs and project owners with investors from Qatar and abroad.

Qatar Chamber general manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak al-Mansouri emphasised the chamber's commitment to collaborating with private sector institutions to launch impactful initiatives that drive business growth and empower entrepreneurs and project owners.

He noted that the forum serves as a vital platform for connecting entrepreneurs and promising projects with investors, helping transform entrepreneurial initiatives into sustainable businesses.

Al-Mansouri further affirmed that Qatar Chamber's support for such initiatives aligns with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, particularly in strengthening private sector leadership, advancing economic diversification, and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Abdulaziz al-Is'haq, chairman of the Organising Committee, stated that the second edition of the Fozdeal Investment Forum marks a new phase in the event's growth and expansion.

Al-Is'haq said the forum aims to attract high-potential local and international ventures while providing a direct platform for entrepreneurs, investors, and companies seeking to scale their operations and forge new strategic partnerships.

He also revealed that the upcoming edition will feature a dedicated session for projects specialising in artificial intelligence (AI), enabling innovators to showcase their technological solutions directly to prospective investors and interested institutions.

Al-Is'haq announced that registration is now open to entrepreneurs, startups, and companies from Qatar and around the world via the Fozdeal platform's official website,

He invited project owners seeking capital or strategic partners, as well as established enterprises looking to expand or present new investment prospects, to take advantage of this opportunity and register online.

Al-Is'haq expressed his appreciation to Qatar Chamber for its strategic partnership and for hosting the forum, noting that this collaboration deepens engagement with the business community and empowers promising ventures to grow and thrive.

The second edition of the Fozdeal Investment Forum is expected to bring together a distinguished group of entrepreneurs, project owners, investors, and representatives of leading companies and economic institutions. The event aims to showcase high-potential investment opportunities, foster local and international partnerships, and drive business growth and expansion.

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