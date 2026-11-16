Hikmet Hajiyev Discusses Azerbaijan-EU Cooperation With Magdalena Grono
Hikmet Hajiyev shared the information in a post on his X page.
He noted that the meeting also focused on evolving Azerbaijan-EU cooperation agenda, as well as key regional and international developments.
The sides also exchanged views on advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including energy security, connectivity, and regional stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment