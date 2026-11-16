MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New data shows revenue teams putting AI agents to work alongside sellers in Attio on core go-to-market tasks, just one month after Attio launched new architecture.

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attio, the platform for agentic revenue, today announced that AI agents are now running 20x more tasks for customers. These tasks range from Ask Attio creating weekly sales forecast reports to outside agents connected through MCP performing automatic deal updates. The figures come as Ramp's November spend data names Attio the fastest-growing vendor in the CRM category.

The data points to a shift in who is using revenue platforms like CRM. Revenue teams are putting agents to work on account research, lead routing, follow-up, deal updates, and forecasting, to read context across thousands of records and run tasks at scale. While legacy CRMs were built for people to interface, today an increasing number of agents need to work in the same system, from the same live data and rules as people.

“Legacy CRMs were built for people, not AI agents” said Nicolas Sharp, CEO and co-founder of Attio.“We built Attio for both. Just one month after launching our new architecture, agents are already among our biggest users. They can query millions of records using SQL, just as they would a database, while businesses retain control over what they can access and change and what actions they can take. Combined with the full context of every customer relationship, this means agents can take on real revenue work at a scale and accuracy that wasn't possible before.”

A 20x increase in agents running tasks

The number of tasks AI agents are running in Attio is a 20x increase since the company launched its new hybrid architecture just one month ago, giving people and agents the controls of application software at the scale of infrastructure. More than 35,000 companies run their go-to-market on Attio, including Granola, Turbopuffer, and Modal.

While agents were already running in Attio before the launch, they can now complete tasks of increasing data complexity, from running calculations on a single deal to analyzing an entire pipeline in one query.

The launch included four new additions to the platform:



SQL Engine: Attio's system of record can be queried in standard, Postgres-compatible SQL, a language every frontier model recognizes. Queries run with the permissions of the user or API key that sends them.

Data Connectors: BI tools such as Hex, Looker, and Metabase connect to live Attio data, with no warehouse, ETL pipeline, or sync delay.

Agent Scale: Engineering that supports hundreds of millions of records and many agents working at once, all reading the same current data. Activities (public beta): Growth events, product usage, social messages, and other customer signals land on the right record as structured data that people and agents can act on.

Learn more at attio.com/architectur.

Independent spend data shows the same momentum

Ramp, whose vendor data covers more than 85,000 U.S. businesses, names Attio the fastest-growing vendor in CRM as of November 2026. Brex ranks the 25 fastest-growing software vendors by growth in customer spend, and Attio is the only CRM on its Fall 2026 list.

About Attio

Attio is the agentic revenue platform. More than 35,000 companies use Attio to run their go-to-market, with their teams and AI agents working together to grow revenue. For the average customer, this translates to 2.5x more leads in their first year. Attio is backed by GV, Redpoint Ventures, Balderton Capital, Point Nine, and 01A, and has raised $116 million to date. Learn more at attio.co.

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