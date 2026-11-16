MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 13, 2026, investors in Candel Therapeuticssaw the price of their shares tumble 26% on the company's announcement that it is delaying the submission of its biologics license application (“BLA”) for its most advanced product candidate – aglatimagene, which is intended to treat patients with prostate cancer.

In view of Candel's previous statements about the BLA timing, the development and severe market reactions have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Candel may have violated federal securities laws.

The firm urges investors with substantial losses to submit their trading information. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may assist the investigation to contact its attorneys.



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Candel Therapeutics (CADL) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on the propriety Candel's disclosures about the status and timing of its aglatimagene BLA.

Since at least as early as March 2026, Candel has repeatedly assured investors of the coming transformative catalysts, saying things such as“we are still on track” to submit the BLA in Q4,“we are currently doing process validation and everything being on track for the BLA filing in December[,]” and other similarly positive statements.

This narrative drove the price of the company's shares rocketing higher.

But on November 12, 2026 Candel hit investors with a bombshell update:“The Company is in ongoing dialogue with the FDA regarding the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for aglatimagene in prostate cancer. Due to timelines associated with certain assay refinement, the Company currently plans to submit this BLA in the middle of 2027 pending the result of that dialogue.”

The delay derailed investor expectations of imminent commercial revenues and sent the price of Candel shares crashing lower the next day.

“We're focused on how long Candel's assay refinement has been underway, and whether repeated 'on track' assurances may have intentionally misled investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in Candel and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Candel should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, CADLhbsslaw.com