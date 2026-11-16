MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lakeland, Florida, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Gelagen has launched Gelagen gummies, a chewable vitamin and mineral supplement taken as two gummies a day and aimed at adults who make skin wellness a regular part of their personal care. The company says the gummies can be ordered now.

Official Website Gelagen

Two gummies make one serving of Gelagen, and a bottle of 60 provides 30 servings. An amount is printed on the Supplement Facts panel for each of 13 nutrients, and a percent Daily Value for all but one, from 5,000 mcg of biotin and 630 mcg of vitamin A down to 2.7 mg of zinc and 42 mcg of iodine. The bottle carries the line "Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients."









Gelagen Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

The company presents Gelagen gummies as a chewable dietary supplement for adults made entirely of vitamins, minerals and two related compounds. Each nutrient is listed individually, so nearly every line on the panel shows both an amount and a share of the Daily Value. Beet root extract gives the gummies their red color, and pectin, a gelling agent made from fruit, gives them their texture.

The label keeps to amounts, directions and a caution panel and describes no outcomes, and this announcement describes none either; the company frames Gela Gen as one more step in an adult's day.

Gelagen Ingredients: 13 Nutrients on the Supplement Facts Panel

Every nutrient in Gelagen gummies is a vitamin, a mineral or a compound usually grouped with the B vitamins, each shown with a form and an amount. Research on these substances is extensive, yet how much of it applies to a finished gummy depends on the chemical form, the dose, the length of each trial and its participants. The full list of Gelagen gummies ingredients appears on the back panel of the bottle and is summarized below, starting with biotin, the largest amount relative to its Daily Value.

Biotin (5,000 mcg)

Biotin, also called vitamin B7, is one of the water-soluble B vitamins and occurs in eggs, salmon, sunflower seeds, almonds and sweet potatoes. It is widely sold on its own and appears in many multi-nutrient formulas. Studies of biotin cover a range of settings, and what they report varies with the dose, the time frame and the group involved. Gelagen gummies supply 5,000 mcg per serving, which the panel expresses as 16,667% of the 30 mcg Daily Value. Biotin at this level can change the readings of some laboratory tests, so adults who take it are advised to mention it to their doctor before any lab work. Its place on the panel describes the content of the gummy and is not evidence of any particular effect.

Vitamin A as Retinyl Acetate (630 mcg)

Vitamin A reaches the diet as preformed vitamin A in fish, eggs and dairy products, and as provitamin A carotenoids such as beta-carotene in carrots, sweet potatoes and spinach. Retinyl acetate, the form named on the Gelagen panel, is a preformed source long used in fortified foods and supplements, here at 630 mcg per serving, or 70% of the Daily Value. Because preformed vitamin A also arrives through fortified foods and other supplements, adults who already take a multivitamin can add up every source before adding another product. The 630 mcg figure states what the gummy contains; it does not show what the gummy does.

Vitamins C and E (20 mg and 7.4 mg)

Vitamin C is listed as ascorbic acid, the water-soluble vitamin familiar from oranges, kiwifruit, bell peppers, strawberries and broccoli, at 20 mg per serving, or 22% of the Daily Value. Vitamin E appears as d-alpha tocopheryl acetate, a natural-source form of the fat-soluble vitamin found in nuts, seeds and vegetable oils, at 7.4 mg, or 49% of the Daily Value. Both have been studied in many designs, with results that turn on form, amount and population, and neither line on the panel stands as proof of what the finished product achieves.

Vitamin D3 as Cholecalciferol (10 mcg)

Vitamin D appears on the Gelagen label as cholecalciferol, or vitamin D3, the form found in salmon, trout and egg yolks and added to many fortified foods. A serving provides 10 mcg, which equals 400 IU and 50% of the Daily Value. Intake from food differs a great deal between adults, one reason the vitamin turns up in so many daily supplements, and research conclusions on it depend heavily on starting levels, amount and duration. The 10 mcg line is a statement of content and establishes no outcome for the finished formula.

Vitamin B6, Folate and Vitamin B12

Three more B vitamins sit in the middle of the panel. Vitamin B6, as pyridoxine hydrochloride, is listed at 2 mg, or 118% of the Daily Value; poultry, fish, potatoes, chickpeas and bananas are everyday sources. Folate is given as 442 mcg DFE from 260 mcg of folic acid, or 111% of the Daily Value; DFE, short for dietary folate equivalents, is the unit used when folate and folic acid are counted together. Vitamin B12 appears as methylcobalamin at 6 mcg, or 250% of the Daily Value; fish, meat, eggs and dairy products provide it naturally, and some breakfast cereals are fortified with it. All three have long research records, none of them written about this gummy.

Pantothenic Acid (5.2 mg)

Pantothenic acid, or vitamin B5, owes its name to a Greek word meaning "from everywhere," a nod to how widely it occurs in meat, fish, eggs, mushrooms, avocados and whole grains. The Gelagen panel lists it as d-calcium pantothenate, the stable salt that most supplements use, at 5.2 mg per serving, or 104% of the Daily Value. Its inclusion at a stated amount is a fact about content, not about results.

Zinc and Iodine

Two minerals round out the vitamin-and-mineral section. Zinc is listed as zinc citrate at 2.7 mg, or 25% of the Daily Value; oysters, beef, poultry, beans, nuts and whole grains are typical food sources. Iodine appears as potassium iodide, the same compound used to iodize table salt, at 42 mcg, or 28% of the Daily Value; seafood, seaweed and dairy products supply it as well. Both appear here at roughly a quarter of the Daily Value, and the label presents neither one as producing a particular result.

Choline and Inositol

The panel closes with two compounds often discussed alongside the B vitamins. Choline, as choline bitartrate, appears at 0.04 mg, which rounds to 0% of the Daily Value. Inositol, found in fruits, beans, grains and nuts, is listed at 40 mcg with a dagger, since the panel gives it no Daily Value. Both are small amounts that the label includes without featuring.

Gummy Format and Daily Supplement Use

Gelagen comes as a chewable gummy, and two gummies make a serving. The directions specify two gummies a day, or the amount a healthcare professional advises, taken about 30 minutes before the morning or afternoon meal with a full glass of water. A format is a matter of taste and habit and does not by its nature decide what a product delivers.

Each Gelagen gummies bottle holds 60 gummies, enough for a month at two a day. The bottle is to be stored in a cool, dry place out of the reach of children and not used if its safety seal is broken or missing.

Skin Wellness as a Category Term

Skin wellness, as the phrase is used on supplement labels and in personal care marketing, is a loose umbrella term, not a medical measure. Nothing in this announcement describes Gelagen gummies as changing anything that could be measured. Adults vary widely in sleep, diet, time outdoors and age, and the company places Gela Gen within a routine built on those everyday habits, without suggesting that it replaces any of them.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

Vitamins and minerals are among the most closely studied substances in nutrition, but the evidence differs in kind: some tracks intake across large populations, some tests one nutrient at a fixed amount for a fixed period, and some concerns people who began with low levels. These findings answer different questions, and none of them can be substituted for the others. A result for a single nutrient in one form and amount does not transfer to a gummy that combines 13 nutrients in other amounts and forms.

No Gelagen research has been published on the finished gummies themselves: the full formula has not gone through a published trial, and no data specific to the product comes with this announcement.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Vitamins and minerals are active substances; a few are known to interact with specific prescription drugs, and amounts add up when several products are combined. The caution printed on the Gelagen bottle asks adults under a physician's care or taking medication to consult a healthcare professional before use, and asks anyone who is pregnant or nursing, or who has a known medical condition, not to use the product without consulting a physician. Adults who take other supplements or any medicine are encouraged to speak with a pharmacist or physician first.

The panel describes no Gelagen side effects; its only safety wording is the caution above and the storage lines. Gela Gen gummies are intended for use only as the label directs, and they cannot replace a health care professional's guidance.

Gelagen Label Information

On the Gela Gen panel, the serving size (two gummies) and servings per container (30) come first, followed by calories (10), total carbohydrate (3 g), total sugar (3 g, all of it added sugars at 6% of the Daily Value) and sodium (10 mg). Each vitamin and mineral then appears with its chemical form, its amount and its percent Daily Value, except two lines that carry a dagger because they have no Daily Value: total sugar and inositol.

With every nutrient given its own amount, the panel needs no combined blend line. The other ingredients are corn syrup, water, pure cane sugar, pectin, citric acid, natural flavor, sodium citrate, tapioca starch and beet root extract, which provides the color. The gummies come in a clear bottle with a white cap; the front panel shows the brand name, a "Korean Technology" seal and the count, 60 gummies, and the back panel holds the Supplement Facts, directions, caution and storage lines.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

Taken as a whole, the Gelagen panel answers the basic questions a reader would ask: how much makes a serving and how many servings a bottle holds, the form and amount of each nutrient, the nutrition lines, every other ingredient, how to take the gummies, the caution and where they are made. The company confirms that the label shown with this announcement is the current version and that it holds the copyright in that label's text and design.

The usual advice for supplements holds here as well: every health care provider an adult sees, from physician and pharmacist to dentist and dietitian, should know about each supplement in use; a familiar vitamin is not automatically right for every person; the label serving is the amount to stay within; and anyone on a prescribed medicine should clear a new supplement with the prescriber first. The Gelagen caution addresses pregnancy and nursing directly.

Gelagen Gummies Availability and Launch Information

The company reports that orders for Gelagen gummies are open, with bottles of 60 sold on gelagenhealth.com, the Gelagen official website. Questions about an order go to Gelagen customer service at... or +1 (507) 448-8190, both printed on the bottle, and the Gelagen gummies order information brings the ordering details together on one page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Gelagen gummies?

A chewable dietary supplement carrying 13 vitamins, minerals and related nutrients, each listed by amount, in a two-gummy serving for adults with a skin wellness routine.

Which nutrients does a Gelagen serving provide?

Vitamin A (630 mcg), vitamin C (20 mg), vitamin D3 (10 mcg), vitamin E (7.4 mg), vitamin B6 (2 mg), folate (442 mcg DFE), vitamin B12 (6 mcg), biotin (5,000 mcg), pantothenic acid (5.2 mg), choline (0.04 mg), iodine (42 mcg), zinc (2.7 mg) and inositol (40 mcg), set in a pectin gummy base.

What are Gelagen gummies intended for?

Adults who want a daily vitamin and mineral gummy within a skin wellness routine. The company names no clinical outcome for the product.

Has the finished Gelagen formula been clinically tested?

No. The finished gummies have no published clinical trial behind them, and this announcement includes no such data. Research on the individual vitamins and minerals does not describe the combined product.

How are Gelagen gummies taken?

Two gummies once a day, according to the label, about 30 minutes before the morning or afternoon meal with a full glass of water, or as a healthcare professional directs.

Are Gelagen gummies available now?

Yes. The company says its gelagenhealth.com website is taking orders; the Gelagen order page details set out how to place one.

Can Gelagen gummies replace a prescribed medicine?

No. Gelagen gummies are sold as a dietary supplement; a diagnosis and any prescribed medicine remain matters for a doctor.

About Gelagen

Gelagen operates from Lakeland, Florida, and sells Gela Gen gummies in bottles of 60; they combine 5,000 mcg of biotin with eight other vitamins, two minerals, choline and inositol in a two-gummy daily serving and are made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. Gelagen confirms that it holds the rights to all text and images distributed with this release.

Disclaimer:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Gelagen does not take the place of advice from a health care professional. Individual results may vary.

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