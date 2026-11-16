FARMINGTON, NM, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harvey C. of Farmington, NM is the creator of Mirror Image, a handheld cleaning tool designed to remove water, dirt, grime, and other debris from vehicle side-view mirrors. The device addresses a common visibility issue associated with exterior mirrors, which are not reached by conventional windshield wipers and can be difficult to clean using standard methods. Its compact design and flexible cleaning head provide a convenient way to maintain mirror visibility while reducing the need for improvised cleaning tools that may scratch or damage glass surfaces.The device is comprised of a small squeegee blade attached to an ergonomic handle, allowing users to apply the cleaning surface directly to a vehicle's side-view mirror. The squeegee head incorporates two initial contact points that help the blade adjust to the curvature of different mirror surfaces. This configuration is intended to maintain consistent contact with the glass during cleaning and accommodate side-view mirrors across a wide range of vehicle makes and models. The tool can be constructed using plastic and foam materials to create a lightweight design suitable for routine handling and storage.Mirror Image also incorporates a replaceable squeegee head secured by a set screw mechanism. This allows users to remove and replace the blade when it becomes worn or damaged without having to replace the entire tool. Its compact form and adaptable cleaning head make it a practical accessory for maintaining exterior mirror surfaces and supporting safer driving conditions.Key features and benefits include:.Compact squeegee cleaning head: Provides a dedicated cleaning surface for removing water, dirt, grime, and debris from vehicle side-view mirrors..Ergonomic handle: Allows users to maintain a comfortable grip and apply the squeegee directly to the mirror surface..Dual contact-point design: Helps the flexible blade accommodate the curvature of different mirror surfaces for more consistent glass contact..Water-based cleaning capability: Offers a simple method for removing surface contaminants without relying on improvised cleaning implements..Broad vehicle compatibility: Designed to accommodate side-view mirrors across various vehicle makes and models.Mirror Image provides a specialized approach to cleaning vehicle mirrors through a combination of flexible blade construction, ergonomic handling, and replaceable components.Harvey was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Mirror Image product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Mirror Image can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Precision Squeegee Tool for Cleaning Vehicle Side Mirrors News Provided By InventionHome November 16, 2026, 19:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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