Vote For Jon Gallo

Jon Gallo reaches Top Host Quarterfinals, pursuing a podcast for children and a shot at Ryan Seacrest's show. Free voting is available every 24 hours.

- Jon GalloEAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jon Gallo announced his advancement to the Quarterfinals of the 2026 Top Host competition as voting opens for the new round. A licensed medical massage therapist, fitness professional, Gym Owner and father, Gallo aims to use a podcast platform to give children a voice. Votes reset for the Quarterfinals, so support from earlier rounds does not carry over. Only the first-place competitor in each Quarterfinal group advances to the Semifinals.Quarterfinal voting begins Monday, November 16. Gallo's live contestant page lists the closing deadline as Thursday, November 26, 2026, at 7 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, or 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Eligible supporters may cast one free vote every 24 hours after verification; no purchase or donation is required. Consistent daily participation throughout the round can contribute to his pursuit of first place. Gallo's official profile, current deadline and free-voting option are available at .Gallo's stated ambition centers on the people a podcast could bring into the conversation, rather than the competition prize alone.“I'd turn the prize into a way to spotlight people whose stories deserve a microphone-especially those who've overcome challenges and now help others,” Gallo writes in his official contestant profile.Building on that ambition, Gallo's current podcast vision focuses on giving children a platform to share their voices, tell their stories and be heard. A loving father committed to being a positive role model, he wants children to feel that their ideas matter and that someone is ready to listen.His proposed approach combines lively conversations with deeper questions and unexpected stories, with the aim of leaving listeners feeling connected and inspired. In the same profile, Gallo says he would put part of the prize money toward causes important to his guests and community. Those plans are aspirations contingent on winning, not announcements of an existing podcast or funded charitable program.Gallo is a licensed medical massage therapist and nationally certified fitness professional. His professional team includes doctors and pharmacists who contribute medical and pharmacy expertise. His contestant profile also describes him as a former DJ, television veteran, author and fitness entrepreneur. Results Boxing & Performance identifies him with its metabolic coaching work in East Brunswick, New Jersey as Owner/Operator.“My favorite part of being a host is feeding off the energy of the people around me,” Gallo writes in his profile.“I love asking questions that go a little deeper and bring out the fun facts, honest opinions, and unexpected stories people might not share otherwise.”Journalists, podcast hosts and news producers may request interviews with Gallo about his Quarterfinal advancement, his vision for a children-focused podcast, and how fatherhood, hosting and fitness work inform his approach to listening and encouragement. Interview requests can be directed to the media contact below.The overall Top Host winner receives a six-episode podcast produced by iHeartRadio, $25,000 and a guest appearance on an episode of On Air with Ryan Seacrest. Advancing from the Quarterfinals does not determine the overall competition winner, and Gallo's participation does not imply an endorsement or an existing partnership with the show or broadcaster.Top Host is operated by Colossal as a fundraising campaign for Action Initiative Team, with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation as the designated charitable grantee. Optional donations are subject to the fees and costs disclosed by the operator; a free vote is not a donation. Full eligibility, advancement and fundraising terms are available at .About Jon GalloJon Gallo is a licensed medical massage therapist, nationally certified fitness professional and loving father committed to being a positive role model. A 2026 Top Host Quarterfinalist with a background in hosting, media and fitness entrepreneurship, he envisions a podcast that gives children a platform to share their voices and be heard.Media contactJohn DouglasEmail:...Phone: 732-390-0005

John Douglas

Results Boxing and Performance

+ +1 732-390-0005

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Jon Gallo Reaches Top Host Quarterfinals With a Mission to Help Children Be Heard News Provided By Results Boxing and Performance November 16, 2026, 19:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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