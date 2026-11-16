MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Schweighofer succeeds Jeffrey Schwaber, marking a new chapter in the firm's leadership.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stein Sperling Attorneys at Law, a full-service law firm serving individuals and businesses throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region and nationally, announced that Mark Schweighofer has assumed the role of Managing Partner, succeeding Jeff Schwaber.

For more than four decades, Stein Sperling has built a reputation in the DMV as a trusted legal advisor known for practical counsel, strong client relationships, and a multidisciplinary approach. Its work spans business and transactional matters, litigation, real estate, tax, employment, family law, estates and trusts, and personal injury, among other disciplines. The leadership change represents both continuity and evolution, and it reinforces the firm's strategic priorities of client service, legal excellence, attorney development, and sustainable growth.

Managing Partner: Mark Schweighofer

Schweighofer is a principal in the firm's Business and Tax practice groups and has spent his career counseling business owners, entrepreneurs, and organizations through complex financial and operational decisions. His practice focuses on transactional tax and business matters, including mergers and acquisitions, entity structuring, ownership agreements, corporate financings, employee incentive programs and business succession planning.

In addition to transactional work, he advises domestic and international clients on tax-efficient operational structures and represents taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service in corporate, partnership, and individual tax controversies.

Schweighofer will maintain his robust practice in mergers and acquisitions, tax planning, tax controversy, and related fields while serving as Managing Partner.

Within the firm, Schweighofer has been an active member of the Management Board and co-chair of the firm's National Tier 1 tax practice. Colleagues recognize his ability to translate complex legal concepts into clear business advice.

“Since its inception, and reflecting the vision of its founders, Stein Sperling has been defined by its people and its relationships,” said Schweighofer.“I am honored to assume this role at a time when the firm has remarkable talent at every level and an exciting new generation of leaders and lawyers emerging in every practice area. I am eager to build on our success while staying true to the collaborative, mentorship-driven culture that makes this firm special. Jeff's intellect, work ethic, vision, and heart have driven the firm's tremendous success during his tenure, and I am deeply grateful to him. I look forward to continuing to work with him, both in firm governance, where he will remain an active voice, and in supporting his commercial litigation practice. I am excited for our next chapter.”

Former Managing Partner: Jeff Schwaber

Schwaber served as Managing Partner while maintaining the active commercial litigation practice he has built over more than three decades at the firm. A seasoned trial lawyer, he represents local and national companies in complex business, employment, technology, intellectual property, and real estate disputes. Known for creative litigation strategies, he has built a reputation for resolving high-stakes matters and solving unsolvable problems.

Over the course of his career, Schwaber has served as Special Discovery Master in complex litigation and as a private arbitrator in multi-party disputes. He was also part of the litigation team that secured a 9-0 verdict at the United States Supreme Court, and another that secured the largest civil jury verdict in the history of the Montgomery County Circuit Court. Jeff currently represents Montgomery County, Maryland in a series of high profile matters. Schwaber has received numerous professional honors.

Schwaber will remain actively involved in firm leadership while continuing to lead the firm's commercial litigation department.

“Leading this firm has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career,” said Schwaber.“Mark is an outstanding lawyer and a natural leader whose vision and dedication make him the right person to continue the legacy started by our founders while guiding Stein Sperling into its next chapter. I look forward to supporting Mark and have no doubt he will be a superb managing partner.”

Leadership Continuity

The transition also reflects Stein Sperling's expanded leadership structure following the appointment of its first Chief Executive Officer, Tara Mobley in 2025.

“Leadership transitions are defining moments for organizations,” said Tara Mobley, CEO of Stein Sperling.“Mark's leadership and Jeff's continued involvement provide both continuity and forward momentum. I'm excited to work alongside them as we continue strengthening the firm's future.”

Marketing Department: Stein Sperling

Stein Sperling Attorneys at Law

+1 301-340-2020

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Stein Sperling Names Mark Schweighofer as New Managing Partner News Provided By Stein Sperling November 16, 2026, 19:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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