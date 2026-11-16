(BUSINESS WIRE )--NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is sharing a first look at its next generation of innovation, showcasing new technologies, product platforms and silhouettes across footwear, Sportswear and performance apparel.

Elite marathoners. Backyard hoopers. An athlete* walking into the gym for the first time.

Every athlete NIKE, Inc. works alongside pushes the company to imagine what doesn't yet exist, then make those possibilities real.

Today, NIKE, Inc. is showing what comes next.

As part of its World of Athletes* showcase in Beaverton, Ore., the company is unveiling Tuned Air, the next frontier of Nike Air; new Nike Mind and Nike Free footwear, platforms built to scale across sport; innovation for runners, footballers, trainers, hoopers and outdoor athletes; and new ideas from Nike Sportswear.

“Our approach to innovation is simple: Athlete. Science. Solution,” says Phil McCartney, EVP, Chief Innovation, Design & Product Officer.“We start with athletes' ambitions, needs and problems, use science to build conviction, then translate those insights through design, engineering and experimentation. What we're sharing today is just a glimpse of the innovation and newness we have in the pipeline across Performance Sports and Sportswear, and together, it shows what's possible when we put the athlete at the center of everything we do.”

Each piece represents its own product creation pipeline designed to accelerate the future of sport through a faster, more efficient approach to innovation that centers athletes at every turn: listening to their voices, working together to imagine what's next, and turning those insights into products that advance human potential and make athletes' dreams real.

The most powerful breakthroughs then become platforms that reach across sports, price points, performance and culture, scaling innovation from one athlete to the entire world of sport.

“We're a company of makers, dreamers, inventors and doers who thrive on solving problems with and for athletes,” says Elliott Hill, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc.“Our innovation starts and ends with athletes: understanding what matters to them, imagining new possibilities and turning them into platforms that can reach millions more.”

Learn more about the innovations below, and watch for additional details in the months to come.

The Next Frontier of Nike Air

Tuned Air: A new, digital method of make revolutionizes the way Nike makes Air, opening unlimited possibilities for how Air feels, performs and looks, adapted to the needs of each athlete and sport.

Nike Therma-FIT A.I.R. Jacket: An advanced apparel innovation first expressed through the Therma-FIT Air Milano Jacket scales to Sportswear for the first time. The jacket's inflatable baffles allow athletes to add or release air as conditions and activity levels change, transforming static insulation into adaptable comfort.

Platforms Built to Scale

Nike Free: Nike Free is returning to Training with a simple purpose: put the athlete's foot to work. The evolved platform, which debuts with the Nike Free 3.0 and Nike Free 5.0, rethinks underfoot flexibility as a wave of contact, making the foot an active part of the workout.

Nike Mind: Nike is unveiling an expanded suite of science-backed innovations designed to support athletes' sensory experience. Joining the Nike Mind 001 are the Nike Mind Sock, Nike Mind Moc Flyknit, Nike Mind Sneaker and Nike Mind Slip.

Innovation for Every Athlete

Running: Vaporfly 5: The most aggressive Vaporfly yet pairs added cushioning with a redesigned, wave-shaped Flyplate and two proprietary foams for a light, stable, bouncy ride that makes runners feel as fast as they look.

Running: Vomero 19: The comfortable daily trainer preserves the maximum cushioning, stability and familiar geometry of its predecessor while focusing updates where runners asked for them most: lighter weight and greater breathability.

Global Football: Fenom System: A head-to-toe performance system, including FlyWeb Bra, Aero-FIT jersey, short, sock and jacket, is designed around how women play to keep them cooler, supported and focused on the game.

Training: Nike Pro: Five new categories of Nike Pro are designed for the distinct demands of everyday training, weightlifting, hybrid racing and game day, creating a distinctive Nike Pro uniform for athletes who are ready to put in the work.

Basketball: Book 3: Devin Booker's latest signature shoe balances a new, athlete-curated performance system with the classic, wearable design language that's become central to the Book line, reinforcing an identity that feels premium, performance-ready and natural to wear away from the game.

Outdoor: ACG: Kigerfly, ACG's lightest trail racing shoe, and Kiger Hike, a lightweight hiking shoe made for everyday exploration, are built to give outdoor athletes confidence in all conditions.

The Future of Nike Sportswear

Nike Sportswear brings sport innovation into how people dress every day, building on its classics while creating new platforms.

Project Ride: Project Ride combines ultra-soft cushioning with an external structural cage to create structured comfort for the realities of high daily step counts, changing terrain and constant stop-and-go movement.

Nike Morpho X: Powered by Nike's latest SkyX supercritical foam technology, Nike Morpho X adapts performance running innovation into a new Sportswear shoe designed for athletes balancing every part of their day.

NIKE, Inc. is providing a sneak peek into its next generation of innovation across Performance Sports and Sportswear as part of its World of Athletes* event, which offers an exclusive first look into some of the footwear and apparel that will debut in seasons to come. View the showcase here .

* If you have a body, you are an athlete.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, NIKE, Inc.'s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at . Individuals can also visit and follow NIKE on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

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