MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Heitman LLC (“Heitman”), a global real estate investment management firm, today announced the appointment of Deepesh Babani as Director, Head of Middle East Sales in the firm's Client Service & Marketing group. Based in Abu Dhabi, Deepesh's appointment establishes Heitman's on-the-ground presence in the Middle East and reflects a strategic step in the firm's continued international growth in the region.

“The Gulf region and the investors based there represent an increasingly important strategic economic, political and cultural region of the world markets,” said Maury Tognarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Heitman.“Establishing an office presence in Abu Dhabi strengthens our ability to serve investors across the region and reflects our long-term commitment to investors seeking exposure to global property markets and strategies.”

Deepesh will be responsible for developing and maintaining relationships with investors across the region for Heitman's private real estate equity, private real estate debt and public real estate securities strategies. He will report to John Mancuso, Managing Director and Head of Global Sales within the Client Service & Marketing group.

“Deepesh brings a wealth of private markets expertise and a deep understanding of investor needs in the Middle East,” said John Mancuso.“Having a senior leader based locally in Abu Dhabi will allow us to engage more closely with key investors in the region, provide global market access, and deliver investment solutions aligned with their long-term objectives.”

Prior to joining Heitman, Deepesh was Managing Director and Deputy Head of Investor Relations at Greenstone Equity Partners in Dubai, where he was responsible for capital raising mandates across private market asset classes from institutional and non-institutional investors in the Middle East and oversaw a team of Investor Relations professionals. He also served on the firm's Product and Investment Committees.

“I look forward to leading Heitman's efforts in the Middle East and collaborating with investors in the region as they seek access to real estate opportunities across the globe,” said Deepesh Babani.“Heitman's global platform and proven real estate experience position us well to meet the evolving needs of the region's sophisticated investor base.”

Deepesh holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and a Master of Science in accounting and finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a CISI-accredited professional in Wealth and Investment Management.

ABOUT HEITMAN:

Heitman is a global real estate investment management firm with $49 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2026. Founded in 1966 and globally headquartered in Chicago, with European headquarters in London, Heitman has 11 offices worldwide and is an active participant in the global real estate property and capital markets. Heitman makes real estate investments through private equity, debt, and publicly traded real estate securities.

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