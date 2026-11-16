MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The five emerging movements poised to shape cocktail culture in 2027 were unveiled today in the eighth annual Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report published by Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company. Created in collaboration with strategic foresight consultancy The Future Laboratory (TFL), the report combines global consumer research, bartender insights, and industry perspectives to explore how the cocktail experience is evolving. The report also reveals the top cocktails Legal Drinking Age (LDA) consumers plan to order at bars and venues worldwide throughout 2027.

“For generations, Bacardi has had a front-row seat to what's next in drinks. By combining insights from bar teams, leading venues with consumer research and data from around the world, the Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report sets the stage for emerging trends of how, what and where people will be drinking,” says Shervene (Shev) Blackburn, Global Advocacy & Experience Director, Bacardi.“For 2027, one powerful signal is that cocktail discovery remains remarkably human. Even in an increasingly digital world, we still look to people we trust, especially bartenders, for inspiration on what to try next.”

“In a world of infinite choice, the next big thing is no longer one thing. Value is being created in the connections between people, tastes and ideas – in who we trust, what we reinterpret and the experiences we share,” says Martin Raymond, Co-Founder, The Future Laboratory.“For drinks brands, the opportunity in 2027 is not simply to predict what comes next, but to understand the cultural forces shaping why it matters.”

Here are five macro-trends shaping cocktail culture in 2027:

1. GEN REMIX

The past gets a new pour. For Gen Z, the classics can feel like new discoveries, ready to be remixed with fresh flavors and techniques. More than half (56%) of Bacardi Global Brand Ambassador Survey (GBAS) respondents are seeing a balance between classic builds and more complex drinks. Like a great music remix, these drinks find fresh expression in a new generation's hands . Drinking itself is increasingly multi-generational. IWSR (July 2026) data puts alcohol participation at 81% among millennials, 77% among Gen X and 74% among Gen Z.

2. INTO THE DRINKSVERSE

Bars make every detail, from drink to design, part of the escape. From immersive design and interactive art to storytelling, venues are finding new ways to transport guests beyond the everyday. In fact, 57% of Bacardi Global Consumer Survey (GCS) participants want a bar to be an escape to another world. At the same time, Happy Hour is becoming Hype Hour, bringing new energy and entertainment to the traditional after-work drink occasion.

3. INFINITE FLAVOR

Flavors beyond words. As tastes become more adventurous, drinks are combining unexpected flavors, textures and techniques that are inspiring a new glossary of flavor terms. Through advanced techniques like clarification, carbonation, acid-adjusting, and fat-washing, mixologists are elevating flavor out of the glass into exciting culinary crossovers and innovative formats. The techniques may be complex, but the results are simple: a delicious drink that makes familiar flavors feel unexpected.

4. HOST MODE

Go for the cocktail, stay for the host. Great cocktails bring guests in; great hosting makes them want to stay. The line between hosting at home and the experience at a venue is blurring, with each inspiring the other. Nearly 60% of Bacardi GBAS respondents say venues are curating the full guest experience to make consumers feel hosted rather than simply served. Meanwhile, home entertaining is taking cues from the bar, with super-premium spirits, statement glassware and bespoke presentation raising the occasion.

5. NEW DRINKS NETWORKS

Human discovery is the new search engine. Trusted friends, family, and bartenders are the leading drivers of cocktail discovery worldwide. With 95% of bartenders reporting that guests follow their recommendations, the person behind the bar remains a powerful influence on drink choice. At the rate of approximately 11,000 recommendations per bartender per year, the human influence can introduce drinkers to new cocktails, flavors and brands at scale. To keep that influence growing, bartenders say they need more opportunities to connect, learn and develop, ranking networking (69%) and professional development (67%) among their top needs.

What the world will be drinking in 2027. According to the Bacardi Global Consumer Survey, these are the top 10 cocktails Legal Drinking Age (LDA) consumers worldwide say they will order next year:

Margarita Mojito Piña Colada Spritz Whisky and Coke® Rum and Coke® Vodka Lemonade Vodka Soda Tequila Sunrise Gin & Tonic

Download the complete 2027 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report for a deeper look into the five trends, the insights behind them, and what. consumers will be thinking, choosing, and drinking.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest privately held international spirits company, produces, markets, and distributes spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, PATRÓN® tequila, GREY GOOSE® vodka, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including D'USSÉ® Cognac, ANGEL'S ENVY® American straight whiskey, and ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur. Founded more than 164 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000, operates production facilities in 10 countries and territories, and sells its brands in more than 160 markets. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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