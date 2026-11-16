EUR/CHF Forex Signal 16/11: Bulls Eye Breakout (Video)
- I am buying (at this point, adding) at 0.9310, with a stop at 0.92 and a target of 0.9450 above. The euro continues to see a lot of buying pressure overall, but the Friday session has seen a little bit of the gains given back. The interest rate play is still in effect, though.
Ultimately, if we did break above the 0.93 level, this would be an extraordinarily bullish sign, opening up the possibility of the 0.9450 level being targeted. If we pull back from here, the 0.92 level could be support.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBut really, what I'm looking for here is a drop and then a bounce on a long wick to the downside, or an explosion to the upside. Either way, I'm not shorting this pair. I don't pay the swap, and I believe at this point in time, we are seeing the Swiss National Bank make sure that the franc stays pretty weak. I remain bullishReady to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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