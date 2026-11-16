I am buying (at this point, adding) at 0.9310, with a stop at 0.92 and a target of 0.9450 above. The euro continues to see a lot of buying pressure overall, but the Friday session has seen a little bit of the gains given back. The interest rate play is still in effect, though.

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Potential signal:

EUR/CHF

The euro has rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday, but it struggled to hang on to some of the gains as we headed into the weekend.

The interest rate differential continues to favor the euro over the Swiss franc. Of course, it makes a certain amount of sense that we would see the euro rally, despite the fact that the euro itself is getting absolutely crushed against the U.S. dollar.

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The 200-day EMA and the 50-day EMA indicators are both sitting just above and offering a little bit of technical resistance right along with the 0.93 level.

Ultimately, I think this makes sense for a little bit of a pullback, just because of momentum running out. But short-term pullbacks, I think, could offer a longer-term buying opportunity if you are more of a buy-and-hold trader. You get paid at the end of every day to hold this, and of course, the Swiss National Bank is very vehement about keeping the zero-interest rate.

On a move higher

Ultimately, if we did break above the 0.93 level, this would be an extraordinarily bullish sign, opening up the possibility of the 0.9450 level being targeted. If we pull back from here, the 0.92 level could be support.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

But really, what I'm looking for here is a drop and then a bounce on a long wick to the downside, or an explosion to the upside. Either way, I'm not shorting this pair. I don't pay the swap, and I believe at this point in time, we are seeing the Swiss National Bank make sure that the franc stays pretty weak. I remain bullish

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