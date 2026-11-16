USD/JPY Forecast 16/11: Dollar Bulls Favor Buying Dips
The ¥159 level seems to have been pretty significant in the past. It should be in the future for support, at least in theory. Breaking above the ¥160.50 level, for me, would be a major victory. It also increases the odds of intervention, so be aware of that.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBut you get paid to hold this market. I've been holding it for what seems like an age here, for several weeks. We finally got the breakout. I'm not willing to bet against it, at least not in the short term, and therefore, I think we've got further upside. In fact, I think we've got much further upsideInterest rates don't seem to be calming down in America, and the Japanese can only handle so much. Japan, for years, has been a bug looking for a windshield. It may be getting close to finding it. We'll just have to see if it happens anytime soon. The market is still one that I like for the long side of the trade.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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