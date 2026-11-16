MENAFN - Daily Forex) As the U.S. dollar continues to rise, there are threats coming from Japanese officials about FX volatility. Nonetheless, the real rates in the USA are the big story here, as the BoJ can only do so much. Here we go again.

USD/JPY

The U.S. dollar has been fairly noisy against the Japanese yen as this pair continues to grind to the upside, and of course, the interest-rate differential continues to be wide enough to drive a truck through.

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Nonetheless, there have been rumblings out of Tokyo from the finance minister and the Bank of Japan that they were concerned about inappropriate FX moves. That's code for,“We might intervene again.” That being said, that should only open up a longer-term buy-and-hold opportunity. That's been the game here for some time, and I don't think that's changed.

I like the idea of buying dips in a market that pays you to hold on to the U.S. dollar.

The ¥159 level seems to have been pretty significant in the past. It should be in the future for support, at least in theory. Breaking above the ¥160.50 level, for me, would be a major victory. It also increases the odds of intervention, so be aware of that.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

But you get paid to hold this market. I've been holding it for what seems like an age here, for several weeks. We finally got the breakout. I'm not willing to bet against it, at least not in the short term, and therefore, I think we've got further upside. In fact, I think we've got much further upside

Interest rates don't seem to be calming down in America, and the Japanese can only handle so much. Japan, for years, has been a bug looking for a windshield. It may be getting close to finding it. We'll just have to see if it happens anytime soon. The market is still one that I like for the long side of the trade.

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