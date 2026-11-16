(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTop Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Day traders who like to ride the momentum of strong trajectories certainly have a chance to gauge current conditions in the EUR/USD and try their luck contemplating if large financial institutions will remain ultra cautious in Forex. Strong USD centric trading has arisen the past handful of days and created surges against major currencies – including the EUR. Some retail speculators may feel tempted to be contrarian and look for reversals upwards in the EUR/USD, but they may find a cautious crowd still thinking about downside potential near-term Inflation Concerns Shape Expectations for Further Fed TighteningThe wave downwards for the EUR/USD on the heels of concerns about inflation data from the U.S highlighting price pressures remains a focal point for financial institutions. The slide lower in the EUR/USD is creating a trend that has shown velocity. While some traders may have jumped onto the move towards lower depths, traders that have been anticipating a reversal upwards hopefully have avoided what would have certainly been difficult circumstancesThe move to new depths in the EUR/USD is now touching values last seen in April of 2025. The turbulence in the EUR/USD does correlate to broad Forex market conditions, this as financial houses contemplate and price in what a more hawkish U.S Federal Reserve will do not only on the 9th of December, but in the coming months regarding potential interest rate hikes/USD Approaches 1.10 as the Decline Gains MomentumAs of this morning the EUR/USD has demonstrated additional lower momentum. The current price of the currency pair is near 1.10150. On Friday of last week the EUR/USD remained in a downwards spiral and touched the 1.10220 vicinity. Since falling below the 1.11000 mark last Wednesday, the EUR/USD has shown almost no capability to perform a sustained upwards reversal. And this is where contrarian speculators may grow interested, the downwards move in the EUR/USD has shown a lot of velocity in the past few days.Many veteran traders tend to believe after extremely fast moves that a period of contemplation often is the result, meaning that some large players in financial institutions may look at the recent price action in the EUR/USD and contemplate the notion that it is entering oversold conditions. However, this thought could prove to be a bad bet for unprepared smaller traders if their timeframes are not capable of showing patience, because the downwards movement in the EUR/USD remains evident Attempts Face Persistent Fed-Related HeadwindsIt is always tempting to be one of the first traders to take advantage of a perceived change in direction per an asset's move. The thought of the EUR/USD suddenly starting to show more ability to stage moves upward in intraday action and profit from speculative endeavors is enticing.However, the realization that financial institutions remain nervous about what the U.S Federal Reserve will do in December and what it may say about the coming months and possible other future interest rate hikes is apparently still causing a storm for the EUR/USD downwards. Be careful of trying to step in front of the trend which up until now has been in plain sight since Tuesday of last week following the U.S inflation data which killed off a lot of buying notions.EUR/USD: Momentum LowerThe Broader Decline Complicates the Case for a ReversalThe EUR/USD receives a massive amount of trading volume every day. The ability of the currency pair to sustain solid moves is notable but does not happen all of the time. The move lower in the EUR/USD can be said to have occurred in many respects since late August when the 1.17000 ratio was being explored briefly. Looking for a sudden change upwards after the stubborn march lower may start to come into vogue, but it remains an exploit which may need very deep pockets and a lot of patience the Decline Also Carries Intraday RiskThe move lower in the EUR/USD the past handful of days could be tempting to chase for traders. Yet they still have to deal with quick fluctuating results which are a standard part of the Forex market. The notion that the EUR/USD may also start to come into effect which could add to intraday volatility short and near-term for day traders/USD Near 1.10: Key Levels and the Next Sentiment TestNearby support and resistance provide reference points for assessing whether selling pressure remains dominant or the recent decline is beginning to pause. The distinction is between a brief interruption to the move and a more durable improvement in buying interest.
|Level
|What to watch
| Near-term resistance: 1.10165
| Sustained trading above this level would suggest an initial improvement in buying interest. A brief break followed by renewed selling would offer less evidence that the downward pressure is easing.
| Near-term support: 1.10110
| Holding this area would suggest selling is meeting buying interest. A sustained break below it would bring the nearby 1.10000 level into closer focus.
| Higher reference level: 1.10290
| A further upside reference if EUR/USD establishes itself above nearby resistance and the rebound develops beyond an initial reaction.
| Lower reference level: 1.09970
| A downside reference if support gives way and selling extends below 1.10000. Sustained trading beneath that round-number level would indicate that buyers have yet to stabilise the pair. The next sessions leave open whether the speed of EUR/USD's decline encourages a pause or whether expectations for tighter US policy continue to outweigh buying interest. Attention rests on how the pair behaves around 1.10 and whether rebounds survive renewed selling. The unresolved question is whether financial institutions begin to reassess the recent move as stretched or continue to treat higher prices as opportunities to reduce euro exposure.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis? Here is our list of the top Forex brokers worth checking.
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