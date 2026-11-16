Lower reference level: 1.09970

A downside reference if support gives way and selling extends below 1.10000. Sustained trading beneath that round-number level would indicate that buyers have yet to stabilise the pair. The next sessions leave open whether the speed of EUR/USD's decline encourages a pause or whether expectations for tighter US policy continue to outweigh buying interest. Attention rests on how the pair behaves around 1.10 and whether rebounds survive renewed selling. The unresolved question is whether financial institutions begin to reassess the recent move as stretched or continue to treat higher prices as opportunities to reduce euro exposure. Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis? Here is our list of the top Forex brokers worth checking.